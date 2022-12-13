Read full article on original website
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
KIMT
BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
Rochester Parents Want To Know Now, Why Didn’t The Schools Close Today?
Thursday morning we woke to a lot of snow and a few schools in our neck of Southeastern Minnesota closed or delayed. That includes Rochester Public Schools...and some parents have been wondering why?. Why Did Rochester Public Schools Not Close Today?. One mom on the Y-105FM Facebook page put it...
146 Year Old Home In Plainview Minnesota For Sale
$320,000 - 510 4th St SW, Plainview, MN 55964. Attention, people that love Minnesota history, the Thomas Bolton house is for sale! It was built in Plainview, MN in 1876, has three bedrooms, and 2 baths, and is rich in hardwood detail. Scroll down to see the gallery. Tons of...
Parents Notified After Rochester Student Brought BB Gun to School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The parents and guardians of students attending class at Rochester's newest Middle School have been alerted to an incident involving a BB gun. The email message from Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak indicates the BB gun was brought to the school by a student this morning. It states the presence of the weapon was brought to the attention of school leaders by other students. The statement goes on to say the situation is under control and students are not in danger.
KAAL-TV
Single-vehicle crash sends Chatfield teen to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent a Chatfield teen to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 10:54 a.m., a 1992 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 when it crashed at mile point 33 in Olmsted County. Shellanea...
Rochester PD ID’s Suspect Shot at by Olmsted County Deputy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man shot at by an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy as he was fleeing an arrest attempt at Planet Fitness Wednesday afternoon. A news release identifies the suspect as 38-year-old Jesse Johnson. Police say Johnson has...
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
Olmsted County Deputy Used Deadly Force in SE Rochester Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - An Olmsted County Deputy deployed deadly force late this afternoon while authorities were attempting to apprehend a man wanted on a warrant stemming from a violent criminal offense. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot outside...
Alcohol Use Suspected in Crash That Injured Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office suspects a Rochester woman of being under the influence of alcohol after she crashed her vehicle along Marion Rd. Monday night. Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Marion...
