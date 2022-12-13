ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football: A possible transfer portal need

Alabama football has already lost 13 players to the NCAA transfer portal in the 2022 season. For the next several months, the 2023 roster situation will remain fluid as players move in and out. Alabama, like other elite teams, has a unique relationship with the portal. As a result, much...
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
