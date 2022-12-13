ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
The Staten Island Advance

Here’s how you can find out if a New York cannabis dispensary is legit

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With 36 New York cannabis dispensary licenses already approved, it might get confusing to the average pot smoker as to which retailers are legit. For this reason, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a “New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary” verification tool on Thursday that will be posted in the windows of legally licensed retail dispensaries, which are set to begin opening before the end of this year. It will include a QR code that can be scanned by consumers. In addition, a similar version will be available for licensees who are looking to jump start sales through delivery.
NEW YORK STATE
cnyhomepage.com

DEC Announced Finalization of Two Policies to Implement New York’s Ambitious Proposal to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Today, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), an ambitious long-term proposal to phase out fossil fuels usage in New York state households.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

NY Marijuana Growers Are Sitting on Literal Tons of Legal Weed Due to Delayed Rollout

Recreational marijuana dispensaries are already doing big business in New Jersey, and nine are scheduled to open in Connecticut in January 2023. But in New York, a date hasn't been announced yet — a slow rollout that is creating a cannabis conundrum. Local growers who were awarded the first licenses bet the farm on legal weed. But now they have half a billion dollars worth of cannabis ready to sell, without any buyers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

State lawmakers ban AC surcharges

New York landlords can no longer impose surcharges on rent-regulated tenants who install their own air-conditioners after a bill sponsored by state Sen. Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Nov. 21. Previously, landlords could impose a $5 monthly fee on rent regulated...
WETM 18 News

New York States’ plan to phase out fossil fuels sparked concern

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses. While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in their homes, many people are concerned […]
UTICA, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock Library Forum asks: “What’s up with weed?”

The Woodstock Library Forum will present a discussion on the opening of New York’s adult use cannabis market at its next gathering, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at the Library, 5 Library Lane. Martin Mills host of Radio Woodstock’s 420 Report, will discuss the rollout of New York’s adult use cannabis and what to expect in 2023.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hwy.co

The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY

The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy