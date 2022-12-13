Read full article on original website
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Here’s how you can find out if a New York cannabis dispensary is legit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With 36 New York cannabis dispensary licenses already approved, it might get confusing to the average pot smoker as to which retailers are legit. For this reason, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a “New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary” verification tool on Thursday that will be posted in the windows of legally licensed retail dispensaries, which are set to begin opening before the end of this year. It will include a QR code that can be scanned by consumers. In addition, a similar version will be available for licensees who are looking to jump start sales through delivery.
A Look at How Much New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase on December 31, 2022
A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon. While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
Paying more to cross into the city. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
NY weed dispensary verification tool aims to bring safety to new cannabis market
When legal cannabis dispensaries open their doors statewide later this month, a QR code near the door will look to give consumers peace of mind.
wnypapers.com
Governor signs legislation helping weddings, celebrations and other off-site events secure alcoholic beverage permits
Legislation allows eligible catering establishments to apply for an off-premises catering license to serve liquor at location of event. √ Previously, caterers that did not meet requirements for catering license needed a temporary permit that would only allow them to serve beer, wine & cider at events held off-site. Gov....
Say What? 17 of the Most Mispronounced Places in the Capital Region
We are lucky to live in the vast, beautiful upstate region of New York, more specifically known to us simply as the "Capital Region." But the reality is, that's about as simple as it gets. I've lived in this area my entire life, and the differences in our towns, cities,...
cnyhomepage.com
DEC Announced Finalization of Two Policies to Implement New York’s Ambitious Proposal to Phase Out Fossil Fuels
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Today, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), an ambitious long-term proposal to phase out fossil fuels usage in New York state households.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
NBC New York
NY Marijuana Growers Are Sitting on Literal Tons of Legal Weed Due to Delayed Rollout
Recreational marijuana dispensaries are already doing big business in New Jersey, and nine are scheduled to open in Connecticut in January 2023. But in New York, a date hasn't been announced yet — a slow rollout that is creating a cannabis conundrum. Local growers who were awarded the first licenses bet the farm on legal weed. But now they have half a billion dollars worth of cannabis ready to sell, without any buyers.
Here’s how some New Yorkers can get help paying for rising heating bills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To offset the increasing utility rates, the federal government has allotted an additional $63 million to New York State’s HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) this winter. The extra allocation brings the federally funded program’s total up from $387 million to $412 million, which will provide...
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
New York’s Ice Volcano Is A Truly Magical Winter Attraction
New York State is beautiful year round. Lake George and Saratoga Race Track in the Summer, the Adirondacks in the Fall, Hudson Valley in the spring and now that it's winter we can explore Ice Castles, hit the slopes and take pictures of our Ice Volcano!. Yes, New York has...
riverdalepress.com
State lawmakers ban AC surcharges
New York landlords can no longer impose surcharges on rent-regulated tenants who install their own air-conditioners after a bill sponsored by state Sen. Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Nov. 21. Previously, landlords could impose a $5 monthly fee on rent regulated...
New York States’ plan to phase out fossil fuels sparked concern
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses. While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in their homes, many people are concerned […]
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock Library Forum asks: “What’s up with weed?”
The Woodstock Library Forum will present a discussion on the opening of New York’s adult use cannabis market at its next gathering, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at the Library, 5 Library Lane. Martin Mills host of Radio Woodstock’s 420 Report, will discuss the rollout of New York’s adult use cannabis and what to expect in 2023.
hwy.co
The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY
The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
