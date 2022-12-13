Read full article on original website
Honda Engineers Break Down The Pilot Trailsport's Off-Road Upgrades
Honda has released a video chronicling the development of the new Pilot's Trailsport trim. Now, much of the video is marketing lingo and buzzwords, but at a certain point, some interesting technical insight is provided by Honda engineers. That includes insight into how the crossover's drive modes were selected, its...
2024 Acura Integra Type S: Prepare For A Whole Lot Of Disappointment
Acura has officially confirmed that an Integra Type S is coming for the 2024 model year. But we're here to tell you to prepare for disappointment… This is despite the fact that the Type S will be absolutely exceptional to drive. Acura's new Integra divided opinion. On the one...
BMW's Tokyo Auto Salon Booth Will Feature Its Biggest Grille Yet
BMW is quite literally going big for the Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) this year. The brand has shown an image of what its booth will look like for the auto show, and its centerpiece is one of BMW's most controversial decisions ever. The engorged kidney grilles found on the BMW M3 and M4 are placed front and center on the booth, with an illuminated BMW badge above.
Rental EVs Are Attracting First-Timers To Electric Cars
It's difficult to justify spending a big chunk of change on a new electric car if you're not sure what it will be like, which is why many Americans are getting their first taste of an EV through rental. While manufacturers continue to develop EV technology, electric vehicles are only getting more expensive, and as demand for EVs continues to rise, EV sales still occupy a small chunk of overall vehicle sales in America. According to studies, most Americans have never even experienced a ride in an EV car. Vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt are making EVs more accessible to the average Joe, but according to Gregory Scott, spokesperson for the American Car Rental Association, the car rental market is where most get to experience their first electric ride, reports Automotive News.
Honda Will Keep Civic Type R Alive With Solid-State Batteries
Honda will keep the hot hatch alive even as we enter the age of electrification. The Type R models will be kept alive, but obviously not as we know it. We can sulk about it or take the same stance as Honda's lead engineer for Type R. "Without Type R, there is no Honda," said Hideki Kakinuma in an interview with Autocar.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production
Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
Rare Jet Black BMW Z8 With Crema Interior Appears On Auction
RM Sotheby's will present this 2002 BMW Z8 for sale as part of its Arizona auction on January 26, 2023, and it's sure to attract numerous bids. For a start, the Z8 is a rare machine of which only 5,702 examples were made. The drop-top homage to the stunning BMW 507 is a fantastic piece of retro design and was even praised by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who purchased and regularly drove one himself. This one is particularly noteworthy due to its rare specification and low mileage.
Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Six Elements' Collection Sold For Charity
Rolls-Royce unveiled a total of six special edition Phantom models this week at a private event in Dubai. The cars are meant to represent two things, according to the luxury carmaker. First, the capabilities of the brand's Bespoke Collective. That's Rolls-Royce's "anything you want" arm, responsible for custom creations for the brand and its customers.
Mazda Finally Confirms The Engine For the CX-90
The 2023 Mazda CX-90 will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Despite being one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the US (because it only offers four-cylinder engines), Mazda is far behind the rest of the industry on electrification. That should change a bit with the release of the new CX-90. Mazda's North American division just announced this upcoming SUV model will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and it will be available in all 50 states. This clearly shows that the CX-90 was designed for a broader US audience, unlike the electric MX-30, which is only sold in California.
Polestar 3 To Showcase Sophisticated Driver Monitoring Tech At CES 2023
The 2023 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held in Las Vegas will play host to a demonstration of the advanced driver monitoring system (DMS) found in the new Polestar 3. As the brand's first SUV and a rival to the BMW iX, the Polestar 3 will have...
Kia EV6 GT Pairs Quick Charging With Quick Acceleration
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT arrives as the brand's quickest electric vehicle to-date with 576 horsepower and a 3.4-second 0-60 mph time. That rapid acceleration will be paired with quick charging because the EV6 GT can go from 10 to 80% battery in just 18 minutes at a 350 kW station. Pricing for the GT model starts at $61,400 and just like the standard EV6, it comes with a pretty great charging deal from Electrify America.
Limited Edition Polestar Moped Is The Perfect Accessory For Your Polestar 6 Electric Sports Car
Polestar has once again teamed up with the electric bike gurus at Cake to offer the second generation of the Makka Polestar edition electric moped. The limited edition bike will be available in North America and offered in exclusive Sky Blue, the color first seen on the Polestar O2 electric roadster concept that will become the future Polestar 6.
Hyundai Elantra N Successor Is Coming And Will Be Gas Powered
According to Hyundai officials, the Elantra N will return for a second generation with a new gas engine, while international markets will lose the feisty i30 N. The latter will be replaced with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, which is shaping up to be a 600-horsepower hot hatch of note.
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Haute Voiture Offers Unique Luxury To 150 Special Owners
Mercedes-Maybach is putting the Haute Voiture concept, unveiled in May 2022, into production. Only 150 units will be made, and the production car was presented to an exclusive crowd in Dubai after a curated fashion show by Atelier Zuhra. The Haute Voiture is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Will Use A Fake Gearbox And Noises To Make The Driving Experience ICE-Like
Hyundai is working on several technologies to make its go-faster EVs more engaging to drive, and one of those is called the N e-shift - a simulated dual-clutch transmission to try and mimic how a DCT feels in a traditional ICE car. The basic idea is that Hyundai's N department...
Nearly A Million GM SUVs And Trucks Recalled To Fix Daytime Running Lights
General Motors has announced a recall of over 825,000 vehicles from its many brands in North America due to daytime running lights that may not shut off when the headlights are turned on. These vehicles include the following: 2021-2023 Buick Envision, 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5, 2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade and...
Quad-Motor BMW M EV Prototype About To Begin Testing
For the first time, our spy photographers have captured images of the BMW M EV test vehicle as it prepares to begin development. The as-yet-unnamed prototype is based on a BMW i4 electric sedan but with a lot more menace. The added aggression in the styling is there to signal that this electric sports car will be something that BMW's famed M division can be truly proud of, as BMW CEO Frank van Meel previously said that even if something as special as the M3 goes electric, "you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars."
Ford's LED Headlights Are So Good They'll Make Fog Lamps Redundant
Ford is planning to abandon fog lamps as lightning technology improves, says the automaker's European design director. Amko Leenharts told Ford Authority that bending lights eliminate the need for fog lamps. "In most of our European products, they're gone. If you have the bending lights, then you don't need the fog lights," he explained. Bending (or cornering) headlights use the steering angle and vehicle speed to adjust the headlights accordingly and allow motorists to see more of the road.
