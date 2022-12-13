It's difficult to justify spending a big chunk of change on a new electric car if you're not sure what it will be like, which is why many Americans are getting their first taste of an EV through rental. While manufacturers continue to develop EV technology, electric vehicles are only getting more expensive, and as demand for EVs continues to rise, EV sales still occupy a small chunk of overall vehicle sales in America. According to studies, most Americans have never even experienced a ride in an EV car. Vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt are making EVs more accessible to the average Joe, but according to Gregory Scott, spokesperson for the American Car Rental Association, the car rental market is where most get to experience their first electric ride, reports Automotive News.

4 DAYS AGO