Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

LOS ANGELES, CA — Thirty-one games through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers still have more questions than answers. And now, frustration is mounting on the team as they continue to play shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Thursday night’s game between the Clippers and Phoenix Suns marked the ninth game this […] The post Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Friday after taking down the mighty Boston Celtics on their own home floor, 117-109. The top-seeded Celtics came away disappointed after the loss, which may have had a lot to do with the fact that starting center Al Horford was ejected from the […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George load management with Clippers roasted by Kendrick Perkins

Just like several other NBA and Los Angeles Clippers fans, Kendrick Perkins is tired of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sitting out games just to rest, aka the popular load management. Leonard and George missed the Clippers’ showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday due to various reasons. The team cited “right knee injury management” […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Paul George load management with Clippers roasted by Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers star LeBron James matches Michael Jordan with feat unachieved in 20 years

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the championship contender they’re cracked up to be. However, LeBron James’ nightly scoring exploits remain a sight to behold. Despite being 37 years old (set to turn 38 in 15 days), James remains an athletic marvel, someone that makes fans stop what they’re doing and tune in to whatever he’s up to on any given game. And in the process of doing so, James achieved a feat that only his fellow GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan has achieved over the past 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘That’s what you dream about’: Nets star Kyrie Irving gets real after first game-winning buzzer-beater of career

Kyrie Irving was not eligible to play in Toronto last season. This year, two of the seven-time All-Star’s best performances have come north of the border. Irving drilled a step-back three as time expired Friday night to lift the Nets to a 119-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Incredibly, the shot was the first game-winning buzzer-beater of the guard’s 11-year career.
PORTLAND, NY
Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Stephen Curry’s optimistic injury timeline with Warriors, revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury recently. But how long exactly is that “few weeks”? Apparently, the optimistic timeline for Curry as he recovers from his latest setback is three weeks. Of course it still depends on how he responds to the […] The post Stephen Curry’s optimistic injury timeline with Warriors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nets star Kyrie Irving sends Raptors home crying with nasty game-winner over Fred VanVleet

On a loaded Friday night slate, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors were expected to deliver one of the best games of the night. And what an incredible game this was punctuated by incredible heroics from Kyrie Irving, who, at this time last year, couldn’t even have played in Toronto. With eight seconds to go […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving sends Raptors home crying with nasty game-winner over Fred VanVleet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game vs. Nuggets with foot injury

Anthony Davis exited the Los Angeles Lakers’ win vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at halftime with a right foot injury, the team said shortly after the third quarter got underway. Davis came up limping after an early layup on Nikola Jokic. He scored 10 points in the first quarter but didn’t have a […] The post Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game vs. Nuggets with foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
