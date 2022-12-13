ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

BTS Singer Jin Debuts Shaved Head As He Prepares To Begin Military Service

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZLxH_0jgu6iqB00
Image Credit: Steve Cho Kyewoong/Penta Press/Shutterstock

With South Korean law requiring all able-bodied men to serve in the military, Jin of BTS reported for duty on Tuesday (Dec. 13). Before he began his 18 months in uniform, Jin, 30, showed off his newly shaved head on the Korean app Weverse, joking that his look is “cuter” than expected (h/t PEOPLE). Gone were the trademark locks that made the K-Pop star, along with his bandmates, one of the biggest idols in the world. Instead, Jin looked ready to serve his country. “I hope you have a healthy trip,” wrote BTS’s music performance director, Sungdeuk Son, who shared the photo to his Instagram page, “and [this will] be a precious time in your life.”

Jin began service at the Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province, per CNN. The “Dynamite” singer arrived in a motorcade of six black vans, passing by numerous banners along the roadway that welcomed Jin and other recruits to the base (which, as CNN notes, is 10 miles from the Demilitarized Zone with North Korea.) Fans gathered to wish Jin well and get a glimpse of him, despite Jin’s pleas for them to stay away. “It’s a very cold winter, and I’m thinking of him going to suffer in the military. That’s why I came here,” Lee Hey-Kyoung, a 40-year-old from Seoul, told CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LaX05_0jgu6iqB00
Kim Seok-jin in August 2022 (Steve Cho Kyewoong/Penta Press/Shutterstock)

Military service is compulsory in South Korea, with almost all healthy and capable men serving 18 months before they are 28 years old. However, in 2020, the country’s parliament passed a bill allowing pop stars – specifically those who “excel in popular culture and art” – to defer their service until the age of 30, according to CNN. Jin turned 30 on Dec. 4, meaning that it was his time. He will now begin a five-week basic training course before being assigned to a unit.

“After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” said the band’s management/label, BIGHIT Music, in an October 2022 statement. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records and catapulted K-Pop into the global st,ratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans,” the statement added. “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

BTS’ Jin’s Net Worth Before Enlistment Makes Him A True Global Superstar—Here’s How Much He Makes

As seven, BTS dominated the global music scene and many ARMY are asking, what is Jin’s net worth? Self-dubbed as “Worldwide Handsome”, Jin’s lovable charm captures the heart of millions with his care for his younger members as the “hyung” (oldest member) of the group, his love for food and amazing vocals. Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names in not only K-pop, but in music history. The Bangtan Boys have...
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note About ‘Past Challenges’ Before His Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss left a suicide note where he vaguely alluded to “past challenges” he dealt with before his death, according to TMZ. The outlet learned from law enforcement that tWitch reportedly left the note at the Los Angeles motel where he took his own life at the age of 40. The DJ’s ambiguous note didn’t give exact details about what the “past challenges” were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
BBC

Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says

The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Words missing from Queen’s 21st birthday pledge in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show

Words are missing from the late Queen’s famous dedication of her life to service on her 21st birthday when it appears as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.In a radio broadcast from South Africa on April 21 1947, Princess Elizabeth pledged to serve people across the nation and the Commonwealth for the rest of her life.But in episode three of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, the words “your service” are missing from the recording of the late monarch’s well known declaration.The princess’s actual words were: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Expertly Turns Her Dress Into A Top For Epic Fashion Look On Book Tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the most stylish women to ever be in the White House, and even though it’s been six years since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the Oval Office, she’s still showing off her awesome fashion sense. During a San Francisco stop on her, The Light We Carry book tour, Michelle, 58, rolled a dress into a top for a chic and comfortable look, which fans got to see on her Instagram on Monday, December 12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

American bride goes viral for family’s ‘surreal’ reaction to her Indian wedding attire

A video of newlywed Hannah Rogers, 31, displaying her traditional Indian wedding attire to her family and friends has garnered 12 million views on Instagram. People all over the world wished her well on her wedding via the comments section.  Rogers, an immigration attorney based in Los Angeles, was married to Vidhur Goyal on Nov. 18 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at The Jai Mahal Palace in Jaipur, India, she told Fox News Digital. After the festivities ended, her makeup artist, Bianca Louzado, shared a video on Instagram of Rogers’ family and friends reacting to the “reveal” of her wedding look. In another video posted on Instagram by Louzado,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead: Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ Dies At 40

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:51 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by HollywoodLife confirmed. The report also stated that there was no suspected foul play involved in his death. The case was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy