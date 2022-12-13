ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?

It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!

We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
“Christmas Asteroid” Buzzing Earth This Weekend: How To See In NY

Like Santa Claus hurtling through the atmosphere to deliver presents, Earth is getting its own special holiday visitor moving at 13,220mph: the Christmas Asteroid. Now Upstate New York is getting its chance to view the asteroid over the weekend. First seen in 2015, the European Space Agency recently dubbed asteroid...
Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State

If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes

Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
