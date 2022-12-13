Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Latest comment from T.Y. Hilton will get fans excited
The Dallas Cowboys made a move at wide receiver this week, but it wasn’t Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the signed veteran T.Y. Hilton, who spent 10 seasons with the Colts (2012-2021). Hilton took some time away from football to be with his three children which is why he was...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close
Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
Predicting the rest of the Cowboys 2022 schedule, playoff positioning
The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of the stretch run. Here is a prediction for how they will fare and a look at their first round in the 2022 playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys have, once again, entered the stretch run as one of the more formidable and complete teams in the NFL.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Can Win the Super Bowl If They Do One Thing
The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1 and are on track to finish 16-1 in the regular season. That’s great — but history has not been kind to regular-season champions. Trey Wingo looks at how the Eagles can truly solidify their Super Bowl run.
Cowboys admit former high draft pick isn’t ready with latest move
The Dallas Cowboys made a recent transaction that unfortunately admits a high draft pick on their roster isn’t quite ready. The Dallas Cowboys have fought through injury trials all season long. Just before the year even started, they lost offensive tackle, Tyron Smith, due to injury. Then, in Week 1, Dak Prescott went out with an injury that would lead to him missing five weeks of the season. And just this last week during pregame warmups, Terence Steele needed to be helped off the field with what was later confirmed as a torn ACL.
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
NFL
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
Report: NFL Rules On Cowboys' Plans For AT&T Stadium
When Jerry Jones opened the Cowboys' billion dollar playpen in Arlington, Texas back in 2009, it was among the most impressive in all of sports. To a certain degree it still is. But on Wednesday, the NFL reportedly ruled on upgrades for AT&T Stadium. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
3 Pete Golding replacements Alabama needs to hire for an elite defense
Alabama football fans who are fed up with the reign of defensive coordinator Pete Golding can point to these options to improve the Crimson Tide. For most teams, Alabama’s 2022 season would be a strong showing. For the Crimson Tide, it was a disaster. Alabama doesn’t not play in...
'Whatever Jerry Wants'? Cowboys' Jones: 'Aggressiveness Without Turnovers' (and OBJ)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants Dak Prescott and the offense to be aggressive but without the turnovers. Oh, and he's talking OBJ again, too.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones says to 'stand by' on Odell Beckham Jr. decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that a decision on adding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would have to be made "sooner rather than later."
FanSided
