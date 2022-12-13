ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nicky Martin retains all faith in Bear Ghylls

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvsGb_0jgu6TYA00

Nicky Martin feels she has Bear Ghylls in “seriously good order” ahead of her stable star potentially returning to the track shortly.

The seven-year-old became a standard-bearer for Martin in his younger years winning his first four outings under Rules in the manner of a smart operator and earning himself a shot at the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

He was not disgraced in that Grade One contest, finishing fourth behind impressive winner Bob Olinger.

I thought he was fresh enough but Carlisle clearly took more out of him than we originally thought

However, that would be his final outing for 592 days as injury ruled him out of the whole of the 2021-22 season before making his eagerly awaited debut over fences on his return in Carlisle’s Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase.

The son of Arcadio gave a good account to finish third to Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Beauport, but there was then disappointment on his next outing at Uttoxeter three weeks later, coming home last of the seven to complete the contest.

Martin blames her self for running the horse too soon after Carlisle, but now believes he is showing signs he is back in rude health ahead of a potential run at the end of the month.

She said: “He’s back in really good form again now and same as the Twiston-Davies horse (Beauport was beaten next time out), I think we ran too soon. The race was a lot harder than I thought it was and he was very flat for the week after the race, but he’s back on form now.

“I genuinely thought the three weeks (between Carlisle and Uttoxeter) was enough, I thought he was fresh enough but Carlisle clearly took more out of him than we originally thought.

“He’d been so flat and then last week I was driving behind him on the drive and he was bucking and bucking and I thought ‘Ok you are back feeling well again now’.

I just want to try and get his nose in front, for him to have a good time and not put too much pressure on him

“I think the horse is in seriously good order. I don’t know for certain, but I think he’s still the horse he was because he ran well enough at Carlisle to say he is. I’m just putting Uttoxeter down to my mistake for running him too soon.”

On plans for Bear Ghylls’ next outing she added: “There’s a few options around New Year. I may put him in a handicap just to make his life slightly easier. I would like to find an easier run if I can rather than put him in against all the big guns.

“I’ll probably go back to two and a half miles even though I think he is a three miler – I just want to try and get his nose in front, for him to have a good time and not put too much pressure on him. Obviously the two years off has taken it’s toll a little bit. We’ll find something.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ben Case debating whether to go back over hurdles with Cobblers Dream

Ben Case has not lost faith in Cobblers Dream, although he does admit the Lanzarote Hurdle winner has yet to take to fences. Having taken the valuable Kempton prize in January, he chased home Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The Lady...
newschain

Robert Murphy able to dream big with Darrens Hope

Robert Murphy has pinpointed a pair of options for Darrens Hope over the Christmas period – but is in no rush to get his Florida Pearl Chase winner back on track if conditions are not suitable. The eight-year-old has raced 36 times for owner and trainer Murphy, winning six...
newschain

Ben Pauling eyes Kempton for Your Darling

Ben Pauling has pencilled in a Christmas target for Your Darling, who impressed when winning at Ascot last month. The Lord Vesty-owned seven-year-old travelled strongly and drew well clear of his 12 rivals before being eased down for a three and three-quarter length success over two miles and five furlongs.
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Irish Derby reverts to Sunday slot

Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize of €1.25 million on offer. The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett’s Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008.
newschain

Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad. The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.
newschain

Zak Brown confident McLaren ‘won’t miss a beat’ after team principal change

McLaren’s long-term ambition to return to the world championship battle remains top of the agenda despite changes to the team’s structure, according to chief executive Zak Brown. With Andreas Seidl leaving to join the Sauber Group as chief executive, Andrea Stella moves from his role as racing director...
newschain

Prospects bleak for Haydock on Saturday

Haydock officials admit they are “struggling” to get the ground fit for their scheduled card on Saturday, which features the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase. The Merseyside track has been frozen since last Wednesday, with overnight temperatures plummeting to minus 5C and daytime highs inadequate to bring forth a thaw.
newschain

Spanish court acquits football star Neymar in fraud trial

A Spanish court has acquitted football star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally...
newschain

Wetherby the focus for Sounds Russian

Ruth Jefferson’s Sounds Russian will take on Ahoy Senor again in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day. Both horses finished behind Grand National winner and Gold Cup hopeful Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree earlier this month, with third-placed Ahoy Senor just a length in front of Sounds Russian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy