Nicky Martin retains all faith in Bear Ghylls

Nicky Martin feels she has Bear Ghylls in “seriously good order” ahead of her stable star potentially returning to the track shortly.

The seven-year-old became a standard-bearer for Martin in his younger years winning his first four outings under Rules in the manner of a smart operator and earning himself a shot at the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

He was not disgraced in that Grade One contest, finishing fourth behind impressive winner Bob Olinger.

I thought he was fresh enough but Carlisle clearly took more out of him than we originally thought

However, that would be his final outing for 592 days as injury ruled him out of the whole of the 2021-22 season before making his eagerly awaited debut over fences on his return in Carlisle’s Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase.

The son of Arcadio gave a good account to finish third to Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Beauport, but there was then disappointment on his next outing at Uttoxeter three weeks later, coming home last of the seven to complete the contest.

Martin blames her self for running the horse too soon after Carlisle, but now believes he is showing signs he is back in rude health ahead of a potential run at the end of the month.

She said: “He’s back in really good form again now and same as the Twiston-Davies horse (Beauport was beaten next time out), I think we ran too soon. The race was a lot harder than I thought it was and he was very flat for the week after the race, but he’s back on form now.

“I genuinely thought the three weeks (between Carlisle and Uttoxeter) was enough, I thought he was fresh enough but Carlisle clearly took more out of him than we originally thought.

“He’d been so flat and then last week I was driving behind him on the drive and he was bucking and bucking and I thought ‘Ok you are back feeling well again now’.

I just want to try and get his nose in front, for him to have a good time and not put too much pressure on him

“I think the horse is in seriously good order. I don’t know for certain, but I think he’s still the horse he was because he ran well enough at Carlisle to say he is. I’m just putting Uttoxeter down to my mistake for running him too soon.”

On plans for Bear Ghylls’ next outing she added: “There’s a few options around New Year. I may put him in a handicap just to make his life slightly easier. I would like to find an easier run if I can rather than put him in against all the big guns.

“I’ll probably go back to two and a half miles even though I think he is a three miler – I just want to try and get his nose in front, for him to have a good time and not put too much pressure on him. Obviously the two years off has taken it’s toll a little bit. We’ll find something.”

