ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andy Farrell gets Warren Gatland’s backing for British and Irish Lions role

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7Xyq_0jgu6Jy800

Warren Gatland has highlighted Ireland boss Andy Farrell’s credentials to coach the 2025 British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Gatland is back for a second stint as Wales head coach that could incorporate the 2027 World Cup.

And that might mean he is in the frame to lead the Lions for a fourth time, having done the job in Australia (2013), New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021).

Farrell, though, is doing an exceptional job with Ireland, overseeing an historic Test series triumph against New Zealand earlier this year.

They added the scalps of South Africa and Australia during an unbeaten Autumn Nations Series campaign, with Ireland also currently heading rugby union’s world rankings.

“If you are picking a Lions coach at the moment, there is only one person that I think is in contention,” Gatland said, during a Principality Stadium press conference on Tuesday.

“And he is across the water and living in Dublin at the minute. If you are successful, those opportunities come along.

“I hadn’t even thought about that (Lions tour). I am just thinking about the next 10 months.

“I am well aware of how important the Six Nations and World Cup are next year.

“I don’t plan my pathway. I am a believer of if you are in the right place at the right time, then opportunities come along. What will be, will be.”

Gatland said that he has not had any discussions so far with Wales’ current coaching support staff – the likes of Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys and Gethin Jenkins – who worked alongside Wayne Pivac.

“I haven’t spoken to any of the coaches,” he added. “There was a review process conducted by the union, and I am going through that process at the moment.

“I’ve got to make sure that I do the right thing and make the best decision for Wales and the team. That’s ongoing at the moment.”

Wales kick off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4.

Ireland will arrive as the world-ranked number one team, and Gatland said: “It’s probably good, as they are the best team in the world, and rightly so.

“Getting them first up at home is not the worst thing. It’s a tournament of momentum. You win your first game and you’ve got a good chance of doing well.

“To get them first up, it’s probably the one game you want at home – playing against the best team where there is probably a bit more pressure on them.

“I think we will be pretty excited about getting ready for the game.

“My upbringing in New Zealand, we always believed if you work hard, you get results.

“That has always been my attitude, never ever afraid to take something on and believe if you do something, you can do something special.

“I wouldn’t be here doing the job unless I thought we were capable of winning things.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Former England coach Eddie Jones to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May

Former England boss Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham in May to coach the Barbarians against a World XV. Jones was last week sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge following a dismal autumn campaign which concluded the nation’s worst year since 2008. The 62-year-old Australian...
newschain

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick unable to give clarity amid England speculation

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick would “love to give clarity” amid ongoing speculation linking him to the vacant England job but said he was unable to do so as he remained tight-lipped about his future. Borthwick is the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked last...
The Associated Press

The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is the biggest marketplace in soccer. Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe’s leading clubs will soon come calling. And with the transfer window opening in January, Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging...
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Paroled Indonesia bombmaker apologises for 2002 Bali attack

An Indonesian militant who was paroled last week after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence for making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings, on Tuesday apologised to victims’ families. Hisyam bin Alizein, better known by his nom de guerre Umar Patek, was a leading...
newschain

Robert Murphy able to dream big with Darrens Hope

Robert Murphy has pinpointed a pair of options for Darrens Hope over the Christmas period – but is in no rush to get his Florida Pearl Chase winner back on track if conditions are not suitable. The eight-year-old has raced 36 times for owner and trainer Murphy, winning six...
newschain

Belgium want ‘serial winner with experience in managing top players’ as new boss

Belgium have advertised the vacant manager’s job on its website as the search for Roberto Martinez’s replacement begins. The Royal Belgian Football Association’s profile for the new head coach is “a serial winner with an experience in managing top players. He knows how to win trophies in top competitions”.
newschain

Spanish court acquits football star Neymar in fraud trial

A Spanish court has acquitted football star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally...
newschain

How to handle offensive questions from family members this Christmas

Christmas is for spending time with family, whatever that looks like for you, but what if you’re feeling slightly apprehensive about seeing people you just know will ask intrusive questions?. Queries like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend/boyfriend yet?’, ‘Are you going to have kids?’, ‘Why aren’t you two married?’...
newschain

9 beauty baubles and crackers to elevate your festive decor

Looking for last minute gifts or a trendy way to enhance your Christmas decorations?. A cut above your average festive trinkets, beauty baubles and crackers come filled with mini pampering treats. Perfect for adorning your tree or table, they’ll delight your guests – and they also make fab stocking fillers...
newschain

Ben Pauling eyes Kempton for Your Darling

Ben Pauling has pencilled in a Christmas target for Your Darling, who impressed when winning at Ascot last month. The Lord Vesty-owned seven-year-old travelled strongly and drew well clear of his 12 rivals before being eased down for a three and three-quarter length success over two miles and five furlongs.
newschain

An Aldi boss on how to save money on your food shop

It’s becoming significantly harder to make the weekly food shop come in on budget – even if you’re experienced in searching for reduced items and using discount vouchers. Research from consumer group Which? found three in 10 (30%) shoppers plan to buy cheaper or less food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy