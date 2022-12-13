ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills

By Alaina Getzenberg
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060vAZ_0jgu6EYV00

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Wide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of retirement to join his former team, signing to the Buffalo Bills ' practice squad Tuesday. He helps at slot receiver and adds to an offense that has had inconsistent production at the position at times.

Beasley, 33, spent two weeks on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' practice squad before deciding to retire in October. He was active with Tampa Bay for two games, with four catches for 17 yards. His agent, Joel Turner, told ESPN in October that he was retiring after 11 seasons to "be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."

He later tweeted on Nov. 6, in response to a fan asking why he retired from the Buccaneers, "They weren't going to use me. They have too many guys getting paid big money for them not to be on the field."

The wide receiver had requested permission to seek a trade from the Bills in early March but was ultimately released after no trade partner was found.

NFL Network first reported the news of Beasley returning to Buffalo.

The Bills also hosted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr . on a visit over two weeks ago, but he left unsigned.

In his three seasons with the Bills (2019-21), Beasley was second on the team in receiving first downs (124). He finished last season with the same number of receptions as the year before (82) but 274 fewer receiving yards. He had only one receiving touchdown, his fewest in a season since 2012 (zero).

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was expected to fill the slot receiver position, but he has six drops this year and almost 100 fewer receiving yards in the slot (350) than Stefon Diggs (447). McKenzie leads the team in touchdowns from the slot with four. Relative to other teams, the Bills have had success with receivers in the slot this season. The team is second in receiving yards from the slot (1,346), fourth in slot receptions (111) and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns from the slot (seven).

The Bills lead the league in drops (29).

The team also re-signed wide receiver John Brown to the practice squad this month, and he can be elevated to the active roster for one more game. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder remains on injured reserve with a broken ankle suffered at the beginning of October.

Beasley missed one game last season after testing positive for COVID-19 while being unvaccinated. Beasley had been vocal on social media about his thoughts on the NFL/NFLPA's COVID-19 policies, including previously threatening to retire over it. During the season, he decided to delete his Twitter account after labeling it a distraction. However, Beasley has returned to social media and has shared his thoughts on the NFL and various teams over the past few months. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Beasley was fined multiple times for COVID-19 protocol violations.

In November, Beasley tweeted that he didn't believe Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving should be suspended for tweeting about a movie containing antisemitic content and, in a since deleted tweet, said he won't miss that part of professional sports.

The best season of the wide receiver's career came in Buffalo. Beasley finished 2020 with 82 receptions for 967 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. He also had 53 receiving first downs.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and had 319 receptions for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns in 103 games for the franchise.

In a corresponding move, the Bills released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad. The team also signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the active roster and released defensive tackle C.J. Brewer .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission

Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy