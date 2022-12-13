Video shows Luke Kornet's defensive mechanism has been highly-effective so far this season

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
“My mom would listen for the ball bouncing on the cement and if she heard it, she knew I was ok” - Larry Johnson shares an inspiring story about hard work
Larry Johnson learned early on that hard work gets the job done.
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
“I don’t know how he got 11 assists. I asked him who were you passing the ball to?” — Kawhi Leonard on Paul George’s triple-double
Paul George recorded his first triple-double of the season, and Kawhi Leonard was all praise for his teammate's performance last night.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
Kevin Garnett admits that he was so close to teaming up with Kobe Bryant but couldn’t get through his phone
It's crazy how one call that didn't go through might've hindered the chances of KG and Kobe teaming up together.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Why Ron Harper asked Michael Jordan to “stay home” amid his comeback journey
Despite being away for more than a year, MJ was his competitive self, and it was too much for some of the guys.
Ja Morant had a perfect response to Charles Barkley's criticism of him for not getting his teammates involved more on offense
Barkley outlined steps he believed Morant needed to take to improve as a player, and sure enough, Morant's recent play indicates that he has taken Barkley's comments to heart
Kyle Kuzma intends on declining his player options, and the Washington Wizards now have a big decision to make
Kyle Kuzma intends on declining his player option, and the front office need to decide if they deal him ahead of the NBA trade deadline
“Sixers fans, they want to trade me” — Joel Embiid sounds off on the Philadelphia 76ers fans that are panicking
Joel Embiid has done his best to carry the franchise, but injuries have derailed the Philadelphia 76ers a bit this season.
“The play go on, young fella” — John Wall shares how Kobe Bryant humbled him in their first matchup
Kobe was known for competing on every possession, a lesson Wall learned the hard way.
"It was his hesitation dribble" — Penny Hardaway names Portland Trail Blazers legend who reminds him of himself
Penny Hardaway chose a Portland Trail Blazers guard who wasn't necessarily known for his elite playmaking.
Steve Kerr on the Warriors' recent 2-11 away record — “I think this year there’s a little bit of a championship hangover, but I think we’re starting to come around.”
The Warriors still have time, and Steve Kerr believe they can turn their abysmal road record around.
“Got a little more MJ in him” — Skip Bayless on why he thinks Jaylen Brown is “a little better” than Jayson Tatum
Stats and advanced metrics show that Skip is wrong, but does it really matter?
Shaquille O’Neal remains interested in buying an NBA team but under one crucial condition - “I want to be heavily involved”
O'Neal sounds interested in owning a team in the NBA or NFL, but made it clear he wants to be more involved than he was when he was a minority owner with the Sacramento Kings
"He's nowhere near where we thought." - Doc Rivers is worried about Tyrese Maxey’s prolonged time in rehab
Tyrese Maxey will be sitting out for at least two more weeks confirms Doc Rivers, although the Sixers' roster hoped he returned to restore the depth of their unit
"What does this guy know about of house music? He’s a basketball player" - Rony Seikaly on transitioning from being an NBA player to club DJ
Former Miami Heat center Rony Seikaly opened up about his transition from basketball to music.
"I don't get that to this day, like the whole sportsmanship”- Mikal Bridges speaks on Zion Williamson’s controversial end-of-game dunk against the Phoenix Suns
Suns forward Mikal Bridges shared his thoughts on Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s choice to throw down an unnecessary dunk at the end of their game
"Until we care besides how many points we score, we're not going to win" - Steve Clifford keeps it real on the Charlotte Hornets' struggles this season
The Hornets have continued to go on a downward trajectory this season and coach Clifford doesn't seem to pleased with his team's recent run.
Despite trading for one of the best defensive players in the league in Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves' defense has gotten worse
Gobert is one of the top defenders in the NBA, but even his addition hasn't been able to improve Minnesota's sluggish defense
BasketballNetwork.net
New York, NY
4K+
Followers
764
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.https://www.basketballnetwork.net/
Comments / 0