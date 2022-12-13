Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system. The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to...
fox35orlando.com
Police: 9 shot during dispute among rival gangs in downtown Orlando
In July, nine people were shot after gunfire erupted following a fight in downtown Orlando. Police said the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute among rival gangs.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before shooting in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police hope a new video taken from an ATM could help with their investigation into a shooting over the summer that left nine hurt and sent crowds running for safety in downtown Orlando. Officers said the video footage taken from a camera near South Orange Avenue and...
fox35orlando.com
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando
The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of 'brutal rape' of woman in Orlando escorted to jail, video shows
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
fox35orlando.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
fox35orlando.com
Convicted Florida rapist wanted for allegedly raping, mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say
Florida deputies are searching for Bruce Whitehead, a registered sexual predator accused of violently attacking and raping a woman in Orlando over the weekend. The incident happened in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found guilty of murdering former roommate over PlayStation
A Florida man who was accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Friday. Jake Bilotta was sentenced to life in prison for luring his former roommate, Joshua Barnes, to his Maitland home to kill him for revenge over a PlayStation, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
