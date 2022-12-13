DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.

DELAND, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO