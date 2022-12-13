ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.

SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man found guilty of murdering former roommate over PlayStation

A Florida man who was accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Friday. Jake Bilotta was sentenced to life in prison for luring his former roommate, Joshua Barnes, to his Maitland home to kill him for revenge over a PlayStation, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
MAITLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy