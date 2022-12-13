Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after theft of laundry change
An Iowa City man has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands from the laundry room of a South Clinton Street apartment building. Police say that surveillance video shows 24-year-old Draven Lundgren, who lives in the building, using a stolen key to open the coin box in the laundry room. When interviewed, Lundgren allegedly admitted to taking the key from a closet on the property approximately two weeks prior and using it about a dozen times. He reportedly admitted to stealing a bucket of change as well.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of trashing apartment during domestic assault
Iowa City Police say a North Dodge Street resident caused extensive damage to his apartment during a domestic assault. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday morning at the couple’s residence, and involved 24-year-old Salomen Allen’s lack of communication with the woman he lives with. According to the victim, she removed one of his ear buds to get his attention, and Allen responded by slamming her against the kitchen wall and holding her by the throat. Then as he searched the apartment for his phone, he pushed the woman’s cat. She responded by pushing him, and Allen then allegedly threw her to the floor.
KCJJ
Coralville man convicted in Taboo nightclub shooting case sentenced to life in prison
A Coralville man convicted of murder in last spring’s Taboo nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to life in prison. Judge Andrew Chappell handed the sentence down to 28-year-old Dimione Walker on Friday. Walker was convicted last month of shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine at the 3rd Street...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
cbs2iowa.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison for Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Dimione Walker is sentenced to life in prison for murder in his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting. Walker was found guilty of shooting and killing Michael Valentine after a quick deliberation during his trial in November. Walker was convicted of murder...
cbs2iowa.com
Arson arrest made after September house fire in Cedar Rapids
An arrest has been made in relation to a house fire in September that injured a firefighter and a man who lived at the home. Jesse James of Iowa City has been charged with second degree arson for the fire that occurred at 2120 9th St SW on September 29.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect fired gun at vehicle, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at least nine times at a vehicle earlier this year. Kmirriyon Cartwright, who turned 18 on Tuesday, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records say. Shortly...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police charge man who shot himself in Court Street parking ramp with kidnapping wife, children
Iowa City Police arrested Carldale D. Hunter, 33, after a shooting incident on Monday at the Court Street parking ramp in Iowa City. Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies in custody
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County deputies in custody. Alexander Evans, 29, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old boy was charged after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Rhymes is being charged in adult court with a bond set at $100,000.
Man Facing Charges After Shooting Himself On University Of Iowa Campus
(Iowa City, IA) A man faces multiple charges after shooting himself on the University of Iowa campus. Thirty-three-year-old Carldale D. Hunter is charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic abuse, going armed with intent, and felony possession of a firearm following the Monday afternoon standoff. Hunter has been released from the hospital and is being held at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for stealing 2 phones at Bettendorf Verizon store
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police ask for help identifying a man they say stole two phones from a Verizon store. According to Bettendorf police, a man went into a Verizon store in Bettendorf on Nov 12 and stole two cell phones. Police are asking for assistance to identify the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect
Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after multiple 911 noise complaint calls
An Iowa City man who reportedly was upset about the constant noise at his apartment complex got himself arrested after repeated calls to the city’s emergency line. The incident occurred last week, from late Thursday into early Friday at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. 68-year-old Sherman White allegedly called 911 8 times to report a noise complaint.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
Comments / 3