WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Towing Receives Prestigious ‘Ace’ Award
RIDGE, Md. – WILLIAM MERRITT from SOUTHERN MARYLAND TOWING of RIDGE, MD has received the prestigious American Towman ACE Award for achievement in service performance. Recipients were nominated by the nation’s major motor clubs and dispatch centers, including: GEICO, Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, Agero, FleetNet America, Mach 1 Services, Peddle, Motorcycle Towing Services, Questx Towing Service, Tesla Roadside and U-Haul International.
Bay Net
Allen Wayne Stabler
Allen Wayne Stabler, 88, “Al,” “Gdad,” of Abell, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family and special caregiver. He was born July 10, 1934, in Payne, Ohio, and was the son of the late Lester Stabler and Cecelia Zirkelbach Stabler, and the widower of the late Grace Mary Ellis Stabler.
Bay Net
John William Dorsey
John William Dorsey Sr. 82, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed peacefully from this life to be with his loving Savior on December 9, 2022, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. John was born February 10, 1940, in Cumberland, Maryland to Irvin and Dorothy Dorsey. John married the love of his life Millie Montgomery on February 1, 1969 and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage. They had three children, John Jr., Scott, and Melissa. John operated his business Dorsey Drywall for 39 years and retired 12 years ago. He loved and took great pride in his work.
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Offers Scholarships Local Healthcare Students
LEONARDTOWN, Md.–MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023. Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined commitment of service, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—what could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the program selected.
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Georgetown student says they were a victim of a hate crime on campus
WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University student wants the university to take action after they say they were a victim of a hate crime on campus. Senior Lahannah Giles said back in April, they were sitting outside the student center when a white male student yelled racial slurs and violent threats from a dorm room window.
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
Bay Net
Peggy Ann Raley
Peggy Ann Raley, 91 died at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, December 8, 2022. She was a long time resident of St Jerome’s Neck in Dameron, MD. Born August 12, 1931 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Margie and Sherman Unkle. Peggy worked in many professions...
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Richard Lee Knave
Richard Lee Knave, 74, of Chenoa, IL (formerly of Piney Point, MD) died on December 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. He was born on July 4, 1948 in Lynchburg, VA to Eleanor Knave Clarke of Punta Gorda, FL. On November 14, 1988 Richard married...
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
