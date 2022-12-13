ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Football Notebook: Joey McGuire Discusses Ole Miss

I tried to write some words about Mike Leach last night and it just didn’t’ work out. I’ll try again this weekend. So you get this non-transcript from the media scrum earlier this week. I should also mention that I’ve seen all of the rumors regarding the basketball team and Mark Adams (this is in addition to the Fardaws Aimiq transfer news). As always, I don’t do rumors and am perfectly fine taking the time to let things work themselves out. This is a blog and a place to discuss things, I don’t report the news (because I’m not a reporter).
Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
Fardaws Aimaq to remain at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech. “Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back […]
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
Post Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 77, Eastern Washington 70

Kevin Obanor was that guy for me, 25 points, 10 rebounds (4 offensive), 1 assist, 2 turnovers, and 2 steals. He also made 8 of 15 from the field and 8 of 8 from the line. Winning despite a relatively terrible offensive performance. And defensively, it’s not as if Texas Tech is locking down opponents. I am concerned. The bad news? Texas Tech shot 32% for the game and 12% from deep. Those figures were better in the 2nd half, 32% in the 1st and 56% in the 2nd, so that is good. What saved Texas Tech were free throws, only 3 attempts in the 1st half, but making 16 of 19 in the 2nd.
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Partly cloudy and cold. High of 40°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.. Cold and calm. Low of 21°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:. Chilly and mostly sunny. High of 46°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH....
City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
