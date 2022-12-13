Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
These Eagles saw Bears' Justin Fields at his best in college; will he surpass Jalen Hurts?
Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields have each taken the NFL by storm, virtually revolutionizing the way the quarterback position is played. That's makes this matchup between Hurts and the Eagles and Fields and the Bears on Sunday so intriguing. Sure, Hurts is having the much better season as he's the NFL leader in...
Comments / 0