The best character cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG
By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
3 days ago
Full tier list of every character card for Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a brand new TCG that been introduced in Genshin Impact , the free-to-play RPG that just keeps growing. Turn away for a month or two, and Genshin Impact will expand with new characters, quests, areas, and more, and now an entire trading card game is playable within the game itself.
We’ve already outlined the best Genshin TCG decks you should be using, but in this guide we’re going deeper into the character cards. You can earn character cards by dueling characters at the Cat’s Tail tavern, and these are the ones you should be focusing on first.
Genius Invokation Character Card Tier List
Keep in mind that Genius Invokation is still a new game mode, and the meta is developing day after day. Many of these cards may have their abilities updated, and new cards will certainly be added in the future. While this tier list should help you get started with building decks and battling characters, keep in mind that if you develop a very specific strategy or playstyle, a card’s usefulness to you might be very different to its placement on this list.
