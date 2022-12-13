ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

mary west
3d ago

Who Dey!!! Go Bengals! Whoop that boy! Joe Burrow we have all the confidence in you!! Don't be intimidated--Tom is a wash out!! 🏈🏈🏈 👑👑👑 King Burrow!!

Schubols 513
3d ago

Brady is washed up.. shoulda taken Giselles advice n retired.. tarnishing a HoF career with the numbers this year.. go out on top.. not as a wash out.. Bengals gonna smack them Bucs!!! hand the torch to the young kid brady...

Angela
3d ago

I hope the Bengals' so called "fairly tough defense" knocks his socks off in the game. Might teach him to more carefully choose his words during his analyses. Go Bengals defense!

