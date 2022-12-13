Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on robot vacuums, pillows and more

Shop Amazon deals on bedding, smart vacuums and holiday gift sets at great prices. Quility/Trtl/Eufy/Viking Revolution/Amazon/Reviewed

If you still have some last-minute holiday gift shopping to do, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible holiday sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

Below, you’ll find some very merry Amazon deals in time for the holidays today, including incredible markdowns on a smart speaker , a compact travel pillow and one of the best weighted blankets we've ever tested , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $49: One of Reviewed's favorite weighted blankets

This Quility weighted blanket feels cozy and it's on sale at Amazon today. Quility/Amazon/Reviewed

Sleep tight this holiday season with the Quility queen-sized weighted blanket . Typically listed from $84.99, you can get the 15-pound 60-by-80-inch sleep essential for as low as $35.99 thanks to a whopping $49 price cut. The 25-pound Quility is one of the best weighted blankets we've ever tested for its large variety of sizes and weights available. Though it felt thin, it also felt cozy to our tester.

Quility 15-Pound Queen Weighted Blanket for Adults from $35.99 with on-page coupon (Save $42.20 to $69.20)

2. Under $10: This compact beard grooming kit

Give the gift of hair care this holiday season with the Viking Revolution beard set on sale at Amazon today. Viking Revolution/Amazon/Reviewed

If you've got a beard enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, help them keep their fuzzy follicles in line with the Viking Revolution beard comb and beard brush set . Normally priced at $14.88, the gift box is on sale for $9.39 when you use the 5% coupon. Viking Revolution says the set includes a high-quality brush and double-sided comb to keep facial hair organized. Both beard tools are made from sustainable wooden materials too!

Viking Revolution Beard Comb & Brush Set for $9.39 (Save $5.49)

3. Less than $30: This value-packed smart speaker

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) is a great addition to any home and it's on sale for $22 off today. Amazon / Reviewed

Get your gift shopping done today by grabbing the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Typically listed for $49.99, this fifth-generation home accessory is available for $27.99 thanks to a $22 price cut. We tested the newest Echo Dot and were impressed with its faster processing power and improved sound (specifically with deep bass notes) output compared to previous generations. It's also loaded with features, including an ambient temperature sensor, a mesh Wi-Fi extender for existing Eero networks and tap gesture controls

Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22)

4. 17% off: One of Reviewed's favorite travel pillows

The Trtl pillow helps keep you comfy on the longest flights and Amazon has it on sale today. Kirsty McLachlan

If you've got any long flights scheduled for the holidays, rest easy with the help of the Trtl travel pillow . Normally priced at $59.99, Amazon has the soft airplane essential on sale for $49.99 thanks to a 17% discount. The Trtl is one of the best travel pillows we've ever tested for its ability to offer support via a flexible plastic frame that’s tucked inside a fleece wrap and secured by the sturdy velcro tab. It also has a very low-profile design, easily storable in any bag you carry onto a plane or bus.

Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10)

5. Save $260: This powerful robot vacuum

Get this powerful robot vacuum for less today at Amazon. Reviewed/Eufy

With the holidays around the corner, you might be planning to have friends and family over for festive dinners and gift exchanges. Before they arrive (and after), you'll need to tidy up the house. For an effortless clean, consider the Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum to help freshen up your floors without you lifting a finger. Typically retailing at $599.99, you can nab the popular vacuum for just $259.99 today at Amazon.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum from $259.99 (Save $240)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is a great affordable smartphone for any type of phone carrier and Amazon has it on sale today. Google/Amazon/Reviewed

Smartphones are daily essentials, but they can cost a pretty penny. That's where the Google Pixel 6a comes in, normally priced at $449 and now even more affordable at Amazon for 33% off at $299. The Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones we've ever tested for its premium security features, including Google Tensor security and Titan M2 chip that keeps your private information protected. Its apps load fast, the camera offers 12 megapixels for quality images and its battery can last a whole day on one charge.

Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150)

2. Instant 6-Quart Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Make cooking easier and quicker with the Instant Vortex Plus on sale at Amazon today. Instant Pot/Amazon/Reviewed

Skip the pots and pans needed for dinner and cook with the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer oven . This six-quart model is normally priced at $159.99, but Amazon has it at a 39% discount for $97.95. Instant says the Vortex Plus can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat through its EvenCrisp technology and fast preheating process. Its air frying basket and tray are both dishwasher safe, while its stainless steel design can brighten any kitchen countertop.

Instant 6-Quart Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven for $97.95 (Save $62.04)

3. AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

This AquaSonic Black electric toothbrush charges fast and has multiple modes, and Amazon has it for half off today. AquaSonic/Amazon

If you want to make sure your teeth stay fresh, the AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush is the tool for you. Typically listed for $59.95, this dental device is now $35.95 thanks to an already-active 33% discount and an additional 10% coupon applied at checkout. AquaSonic says the Black Series features four different modes that offer a standard cleaning, a soft teeth cleaning, a brush that removes stains and another to improve gum health. On top of the device itself, shoppers get eight replacement brush heads that the brand says will last four months apiece.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $35.95 with on-page coupon (Save $24)

4. Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker and it's less than $100 at Amazon. Fitbit

If you're still gift hunting for the holidays, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great fitness assistant on anyone's wrist. Normally priced at $149.95, the compact wrist accessory is on sale for 34% off in black for $99. We named the Charge 5 our favorite fitness tracker for its comfortable design and easy-to-use interface that holds a plethora of health-tracking features. These include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep stage progress and even stress level alerts through electrodermal activity sensors.

Fitbit Charge 5 from $99 (Save $50 to $50.95)

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried and it's on sale right now. Amazon

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 46% off at $26.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $26.99 (Save $23)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

