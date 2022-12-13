ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the university announced in a statement . Leach was 61.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in the statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

On Sunday, MSU athletics confirmed that Leach had been hospitalized for a "personal health issue" and was eventually transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Earlier on Monday, the school said that Leach remained in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and that his family was with him.

Leach was in his third season with the Bulldogs, having compiled a 19-17 record in Starkville. He had served as a college football head coach for 21 seasons, with previous stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had served as a college football head coach for 21 seasons. Jake Crandall, USA TODAY NETWORK

Leach's most memorable, and perhaps most polarizing, coaching stint came during his decade coaching Texas Tech. He was fired from Texas Tech on Dec. 30, 2009 for cause, with the university saying he mistreated a player suffering from a concussion. That player was Adam James, son of former ESPN broadcaster Craig James. Craig James told Texas Tech then that Leach punished his son for having a concussion by having him locked in an electrical closet for hours, a narrative that Leach said is false and contradicted by witnesses. Leach eventually sued the school for wrongful termination.

Leach posted a 158-107 record and 16 winning seasons during his time as a coach. He led his programs to 18 bowl games, winning eight of those.

Known as an offensive strategist who is credited as being one of the originators of the high-powered "Air Raid" passing offense, Leach was also known for his often eccentric responses to questions asked at news conferences. Of the 50 most productive individual seasons for passing yards in FBS history, 10 of them are by players who were on teams that Leach coached.

In 2018, after leading Washington State to its first 11-win season in program history, Leach won the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year award. He was also honored in 2008 with three national coach of the year awards, following Texas Tech's 11-2 campaign.

On Sunday, Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett said in a statement that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would be "in charge of the MSU football team" during Leach's absence.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC) still plan to face Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big 10) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 (11 a.m. ET, ESPN) in Tampa, Florida. It is unclear if the game will be played.

Brett told ESPN's Chris Low: "The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do."

Tributes for Leach

The news of Leach's death prompted a quick and emotional reaction on social media, including many whom coached or played with him.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had a historic college football career at Texas Tech, including three seasons under the tutelage of Leach. He graduated with a slew of NCAA records, including single-season and career passing attempts, single-season and career passing completions and highest single-game completion percentage.

Kingsbury remembered Leach fondly with a statement saying he wouldn't "be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything he taught me about the game."

Lane Kiffin, who coaches Mississippi State in-state rival Ole Miss, told ESPN, "You can have great rivalries and passion and still love each other. I loved (Coach Leach)."

College football radio and TV analyst Paul Finebaum called Leach "the smartest coach I've ever been around."

Even actor Matthew McConaughey took to social media to honor his friend.

USA TODAY Sports' Scooby Axson and The Clarion Ledger (Miss.) also contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Comments / 38

Tony Ballard
3d ago

God, Bring this family peace. Provide them with your comfort. Let them know you tenderly care for each and every one of them. Lead them to be reunited with their loved one some day. Sit with them in their mourning. Let your presence provide rest. Thank you, for the gift of life that coach Leach brought to the world. May he rest peacefully with you for eternity. Amen.

Reply
11
D... T..
3d ago

from a Bama fan, 🙏 to your family as you go to that football field above, God be with the family at this time. Hail State 🤣

Reply
10
Eric Rush
3d ago

Sad 🙏 Day at Mississippi State 😞 .. The State of Mississippi Thank the Mike Leach Family for Coach 🏈 Mike for his service at Mississippi State cowbell Nation is Heart-Broken. Team members and Coaches sorry to hear this News. MSU 🏈 and SEC Nation ❤️ Leach.

Reply
4
 

