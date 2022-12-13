Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon State Fire Marshal Launches New Grant to Help Communities Be Better Prepared for Wildfire
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State Fire marshal) The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has opened the application period for a new $18 million grant fund geared toward helping communities be better prepared for wildfire. The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant is a competitive opportunity open to local governments, special districts, structural fire service agencies, and non-governmental organizations that can use the funds to support individual community members. Those eligible can apply for funding for wildfire risk reduction projects, equipment, and staff to support local efforts.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City starts work on curbside recycling act
HERMISTON – The Oregon Legislature’s Recycling Modernization Act means every city in the state with a population at or above 4,000 must offer curbside recycling by July 1, 2025. Hermiston is one of six communities in the state that has no form of curbside recycling already in operation. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the city council was made aware of the act so it could be prepared as the process is made clearer.
