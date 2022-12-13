Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Stocks won't be hit as badly by weakening corporate earnings in 2023 as many think, BlackRock strategist says
Stocks won't be hit as badly by weak corporate earnings in 2023 as some think, according to BlackRock's Kate Moore. Moore noted that while recession fears are high, firms are preparing for a recession, which could buffer the market from losses. "There's a decent probability that the super bearish economic...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
Here's the 2023 playbook stock market investors should follow as they sit on a $2 trillion cash pile, according to Bank of America
Investors are sitting on a $2 trillion cash pile, but they should wait before investing it in stocks. Bank of America said "timing is everything" and investors will see stock buying opportunities in early 2023. "History reveals superlative returns after the last Fed hike," Bank of America said. Investors have...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
CoinTelegraph
GameStop to drop crypto efforts as Q3 losses near $95M
Gaming retailer GameStop says it will no longer focus any efforts on cryptocurrencies, after amounting $94.7 million in net losses in the third quarter and laying off staff from its digital assets department. During a Dec. 7 earnings call, GameStop CEO Matt Furlong said the video game retailer “proactively minimized...
Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Lululemon, Broadcom, Bath & Body Works - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Fed Decision In Sight. U.S. equity moved cautiously higher Friday as traders looked to close out a difficult week highlight by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields and added concerns over a near-term recession.
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Business Insider
The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $720 billion in market value erased
2022 has been a brutal year for investors, with nearly 70% of S&P 500 companies delivering negative returns year-to-date. And the losses have been big, with 20 S&P 500 companies getting cut in half so far in 2022. The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 have erased $720 billion...
Earnings Previews: Coupa Software, Fluence Energy, Oracle
Here is what analysts expect to hear from these three companies when they report earnings on Monday.
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Middle East Becomes IPO Oasis Amid Cooling Financial Markets
The Middle East has become a bright spot among financial markets as IPO activity declines. Initial public offerings (IPOs) in that part of the world have brought in $22.6 billion this year, more than half of the proceeds in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, according to a Bloomberg report.
