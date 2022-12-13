UNM Lobos forward Shai McGruder is the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the second time in her career UNM Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder has picked up a Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. McGruder averaged over 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for the week while leading the Lobos to a pair of victories.

Story continues below:

She scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a victory over Abilene Christian. McGruder was 9 for 9 from the floor in that game. She also had 16 points and a game winning free throw in a win over rival New Mexico State. McGruder did it all with a smile on her face. She loves to have fun at all times on the court. “The type of player that I am, I can’t take everything so serious because that’s only going to take me out,” said McGruder. “I have to still have fun with what I love to do. So, if I’m out there and I’m smiling, you know I’m having fun.” The Lobos have 8 days away from competition before competing at the Sun Coast Challenge in Florida Dec. 20. The Lobos will play Old Dominion followed by Mississippi State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.