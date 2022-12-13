ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNM Lobos forward Shai McGruder is the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

By Van Tate
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the second time in her career UNM Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder has picked up a Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. McGruder averaged over 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for the week while leading the Lobos to a pair of victories.

She scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a victory over Abilene Christian. McGruder was 9 for 9 from the floor in that game. She also had 16 points and a game winning free throw in a win over rival New Mexico State. McGruder did it all with a smile on her face. She loves to have fun at all times on the court. “The type of player that I am, I can’t take everything so serious because that’s only going to take me out,” said McGruder. “I have to still have fun with what I love to do. So, if I’m out there and I’m smiling, you know I’m having fun.” The Lobos have 8 days away from competition before competing at the Sun Coast Challenge in Florida Dec. 20. The Lobos will play Old Dominion followed by Mississippi State.

