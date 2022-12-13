ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Legendary TTU football coach Mike Leach passed away

By James Clark
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRWXr_0jgu1SdE00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Mike Leach, more recently head coach at Mississippi State University, passed away Monday, according to his family in a statement.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi
Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Coach Leach suffered a heart attack. On Monday, even
before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone
score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were
displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State
University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history
before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
OXFORD, MS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fardaws Aimaq to remain at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech. “Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back […]
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Congratulations to our Casey Carpet One Teacher of the Week, Barbara Utley

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Barbara Utley. She is the Counselor at Capital Elementary at Levelland ISD. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jacks and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.
LEVELLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy