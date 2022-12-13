ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rams DT Larrell Murchison was a popular player on the waiver wire

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams were in search of defensive line help after losing Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and now Marquise Copeland to injuries recently, and they found it on the waiver wire. They claimed Larrell Murchison off waivers from the Titans and he was a popular player after becoming available.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Lions and Seahawks also put in waiver claims for Murchison. However, because the Rams were fourth in the waiver order, they had priority over both teams and were awarded Murchison off waivers.

Murchison is in his third NFL season and has played five games this year, only making two tackles. He started five games for the Titans last year and had eight total tackles.

