Columbus, OH

whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man’s body identified in 31-year-old cold case

Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
1808Delaware

COTA Changes Coming On January 2

COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
COLUMBUS, OH
