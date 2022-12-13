Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
Police: Shots fired outside Columbus school hours after loaded gun found on grounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Columbus high school Wednesday afternoon, just hours after officers responded for a gun at the same school. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:43 p.m. at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of […]
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
Concrete block used in smash-and-grab at North Linden wireless store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they said broke into a store by throwing a concrete block into its front door window. According to the Columbus Division of Police, an unknown male suspect tossed a concrete block into the front door window of the Hudson Beauty and Wireless store on […]
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
1 person found dead inside burning pickup truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found dead inside a burning pickup truck on the north side of Columbus Tuesday morning. According to police, the person was found just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Morse and Karl roads. Circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
Ohio man’s body identified in 31-year-old cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Man assisting friend during attempted robbery gunned down at a Hilltop Sunoco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday. At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
COTA Changes Coming On January 2
COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0