COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO