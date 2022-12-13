ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EST

Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm. He has cut the company’s workforce in half, overhauled the platform’s verification system, sparred with some users and acknowledged that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some. But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new or renewed alternatives.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Yardbarker

Cheerleaders 'Toxic' Photos: Commanders Scandal Brings Legal Demands

Lawyers representing the more than 40 former Washington Commanders cheerleaders who are accusing the NFL franchise of a toxic workplace are demanding that Republicans remove the scandalous cheerleader photos from their government study. A report on the investigation into the Washington NFL workplace under owner Dan Snyder was released last...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
LOUISIANA STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

What the Romans and Bob Dylan had to say about corn | Plant Lovers' Almanac

I gave talks last week in Columbus at the Ohio State University’s green industry short course, which offers specialized training in a short amount of time. There was also time to go on campus to walk OSU’s “other” arboretum, the Chadwick Arboretum. Squirrels were enjoying the shriveled-up Sargent crab apples, fall witch hazels were finishing up their butter-yellow blooms as winter looms, and ornamental bark features were in the forefront: on sycamores, on Persian parrotia and...
COLUMBUS, OH

