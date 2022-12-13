Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm. He has cut the company’s workforce in half, overhauled the platform’s verification system, sparred with some users and acknowledged that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some. But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new or renewed alternatives.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO