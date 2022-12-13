Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EST
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm. He has cut the company’s workforce in half, overhauled the platform’s verification system, sparred with some users and acknowledged that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some. But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new or renewed alternatives.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Cheerleaders 'Toxic' Photos: Commanders Scandal Brings Legal Demands
Lawyers representing the more than 40 former Washington Commanders cheerleaders who are accusing the NFL franchise of a toxic workplace are demanding that Republicans remove the scandalous cheerleader photos from their government study. A report on the investigation into the Washington NFL workplace under owner Dan Snyder was released last...
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
This week in politics: Government shutdown prevented, Trump's mounting legal troubles
After domestic spending debate held up negotiations, Congress passed a measure to delay the spending bill vote another week. Here's what else happened this week.
'We just know we want our brother home': Inside the secretive world of freeing American hostages abroad
The Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner exchange highlighted the secret, chaotic, divisive and sometimes weird world of global prisoner negotiation.
Meet Barbara Jones, the former federal judge named to monitor Trump Organization finances
Jones' early legal career focused on fighting organized crime. While a federal trial court judge, she issued a major ruling on same-sex marriage.
What the Romans and Bob Dylan had to say about corn | Plant Lovers' Almanac
I gave talks last week in Columbus at the Ohio State University’s green industry short course, which offers specialized training in a short amount of time. There was also time to go on campus to walk OSU’s “other” arboretum, the Chadwick Arboretum. Squirrels were enjoying the shriveled-up Sargent crab apples, fall witch hazels were finishing up their butter-yellow blooms as winter looms, and ornamental bark features were in the forefront: on sycamores, on Persian parrotia and...
