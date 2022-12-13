Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia production plant announces expansion, bringing 60 jobs to the area
A Sedalia plant that manufactures aluminum wire products is expanding, bringing new jobs to the area. Prysmian Group announced earlier this week that it was investing more than $45 million in its existing plant and creating 60 new high-paying production jobs. The facility currently employs more than 200. It says hiring for the new positions is expected to begin next year.
kjluradio.com
Block in downtown Columbia shut down due to partial wall collapse
One block in downtown Columbia is shut down after a wall collapses. The Columbia Fire Department says a non-structural wall element at the Guitar Building on North Eighth Street partially collapsed. As a result, one block of East Walnut Street is closed. The closure in on Walnut, between Eighth and Ninth Streets. The northbound lane and parking areas of Eight Street between Broadway and Walnut will also be closed while engineers evaluate the structure. The building was evacuated and pedestrians and drivers are asked the avoid the area.
kjluradio.com
Two women from Chamois arrested for stealing catalytic converter in Moniteau County
Two Osage County woman are arrested in Moniteau County for stealing a catalytic converter. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called Wednesday to a possible theft in progress at a commuter parking lot just south of California. The caller told deputies he was watching two females cut a catalytic converter from a truck on the lot. The witness was able to provide a vehicle description of the car the women were driving.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles killed in Columbia apartment fire
Columbia police now say the two victims who died in an overnight apartment fire were juveniles. The Columbia Fire Department says crews were called to the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 1:30 this morning for a fire in a two-story town home. Two police officers happened to be in the area and entered the home before crews arrived to help the residents. One of the officers was treated and released at a hospital for smoke inhalation. Police Chief Geoff Jones says this is just one example of how emergency agencies work together when these situations arise.
kjluradio.com
Avian bird flu found at Osage County turkey farm
The state’s first reported case of highly pathogenic avian influenza is reported in mid-Missouri. The Missouri Department of Agriculture reports it was contacted last week by an Osage County rancher, reporting a recent high mortality rate amongst his turkey flock. Federal officials tested the birds and determined they were infected. The flock has been depopulated, keeping them out of the food supply.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Parents of Versailles man killed by suspected DWI driver awarded settlement
UPDATE: Court documents clarify Steven Stafford's parents were awarded $25,000 to be paid by Progressive Direct Insurance Company. The judge also ordered Luttrell to pay Stafford's parent's attorney fees, totaling $8,333.33. The parents of a Morgan County man who died in a suspected drunk-driving traffic crash win their wrongful death...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Search continues for missing Boone Count teen, parents issue emotional plea online
UPDATE: The Ashland Police Department announced Wednesday morning tht it had updated their website to help expand their ability to gather and disseminate as much information as possible concerning Emilee Dubes. You can now submit tips directly to their website through a specially-created form. The form is accessible at www.ashlandpd.com/emileedubes?fbclid=IwAR3GEy6Zzp9Ve28VqsorDMbXJS_Y7pVWSkvBFSPSATSgQaKo269Ubq-o64E.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
kjluradio.com
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
Comments / 0