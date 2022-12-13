ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hampton, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies

The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
ALTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
WCVB

ATM vandalized at bank in Concord, Massachusetts

CONCORD, Mass. — Police in Concord, Massachusetts, are investigating after an ATM at a bank was found vandalized early Thursday. The incident happened at an ATM at the Chase bank at 1134 Main St. It appears the front panel of the ATM was ripped off, exposing wires. It's unclear...
CONCORD, MA
CBS News

ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord

CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
CONCORD, NH
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

State Police Still Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Dover That Left One Dead

State Police are still trying to figure out what caused a multi-vehicle crash in Dover that left one person dead. The collision happened Monday on the Spaulding Turnpike when a tractor-trailer heading south ended up going through a guardrail and struck two vehicles. The driver of one of those cars died and the tractor-trailer driver and another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Spaulding Turnpike was closed noon-2 yesterday between exits 6 and 7 for investigators. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to reach out to State Police.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
MANCHESTER, NH

