WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies
The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
manchesterinklink.com
NH DOT announces temporary closure Dec. 20 of open toll lanes on I-93 in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work. Weather permitting the work is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3...
WMUR.com
Police say driver traveled 'in excess of' 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A driver taken into custody in North Hampton is accused of driving at least 120 mph on Interstate 95. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked Hao Jin, 23, of Portland, Maine, traveling 109 mph, but when the trooper tried to pull him over, he said the driver sped up.
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
WCVB
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
WCVB
Pickup truck used in attempted theft of cash from ATM, video shows
CONCORD, Mass. — Surveillance video from a Massachusetts bank shows suspects using a pickup truck in an attempt to tear open an ATM and police said the incident may be related to a string of similar thefts in the area. A bank alarm summoned police to 1134 Main St....
Police warn of lengthy delays after person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Exeter
EXETER, N.H. — Commuters are being warned of lengthy delays after an individual was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the area of the railroad tracks on Front Street in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
WCVB
ATM vandalized at bank in Concord, Massachusetts
CONCORD, Mass. — Police in Concord, Massachusetts, are investigating after an ATM at a bank was found vandalized early Thursday. The incident happened at an ATM at the Chase bank at 1134 Main St. It appears the front panel of the ATM was ripped off, exposing wires. It's unclear...
WCVB
Damaged highway sign removed after falling piece hits SUV on I-93 in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A driver was not injured Friday when a highway sign fell onto her SUV on Interstate 93 in Somerville. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the right travel lane of I-93 northbound near Sullivan Square, MassDOT said. The sign hit a 2015 Honda CRV...
CBS News
ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
WCVB
Man dangling from Boston high-rise window charged with murder; Victim identified
A man who attempted to dive out a 12th-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is now facing upgraded charges. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Friday and ordered held without bail. Earlier this week, he...
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Still Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Dover That Left One Dead
State Police are still trying to figure out what caused a multi-vehicle crash in Dover that left one person dead. The collision happened Monday on the Spaulding Turnpike when a tractor-trailer heading south ended up going through a guardrail and struck two vehicles. The driver of one of those cars died and the tractor-trailer driver and another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Spaulding Turnpike was closed noon-2 yesterday between exits 6 and 7 for investigators. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to reach out to State Police.
WCVB
Delivery driver stabbed, attacked while working in truck outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — A delivery driver told police he was finishing his last stop for the day when a suspect attacked him in the back of his truck outside a Boston gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the...
WMUR.com
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
manchesterinklink.com
Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues
MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
