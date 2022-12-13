Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Confirms Backstage WWE Story About New AEW Hire
After leaving WWE back in 2020, the company's former Vice President of Global Television Production Mike Mansury has now made his way over to AEW, stepping in as a Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. During a recent episode of "Ask Arn Anything" on AdFreeShows, AEW coach and onscreen manager Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on the company's latest hire, confirming that Mansury was next-in-line for Kevin Dunn's position at WWE, essentially running the production side of the company's major shows.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reveals One Of The First WWE Stars To Reach Out After Release
While Drew McIntyre has publicly declared his rage against Karion Kross, off-camera the Scottish wrestler went out of his way to provide moral support when Kross was let go from WWE in November 2021. During an appearance on "Cheap Heat," Kross revealed that McIntyre was "one of the first people...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
nodq.com
Identity of mystery attacker that helped Damage CTRL on WWE Smackdown revealed
During the December 16th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Damage CTRL retained the women’s tag team titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox after a mystery woman attacked Tegan. Later on in the show, the mystery woman was revealed as Xia Li and she was confronted by official Adam Pearce.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff On If He Regrets TNA Run
When wrestling fans think about Eric Bischoff, it is usually WCW that immediately comes to mind. However, he also worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2010 — 2014, taking on a variety of roles. While this period initially brought plenty of good times for him, the relationship between Bischoff and the company ended poorly, with the former NWO member being ordered to work from home and ultimately suing TNA due to unpaid salary.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Returning For The Royal Rumble
Every year fans look forward to the Royal Rumble premium live event as it kicks off the road to WrestleMania. Surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble matches also give fans something to look forward to, and it looks like we could be seeing a familiar face in January. The Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
wrestlinginc.com
WOW Drawing Higher Ratings Than Any Wrestling Show Not Produced By WWE Or AEW
Just based on the television ratings, it's plain to see that AEW and WWE are the two most successful wrestling companies in the world right now. But the wrestling promotion that's being watched third most may come as a surprise. New York Times and Wreslenomics.com's Brandon Thurston worked in tandem...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Addresses What Went Wrong At WCW Starrcade 1997
25 years have come and gone, and yet wrestling fans are still talking about WCW's Starrcade from 1997. That's primarily due to the screwy finish to the much-hyped main event between Sting and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. Since then, fans have wondered what exactly went wrong, from the "fast count" of referee Nick Patrick to Bret Hart's out-of-place involvement. As for the Stinger himself, the AEW star himself is still trying to make sense of what happened, as he revealed in an interview with The K&C Masterpiece.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
