ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

LSU honors Allison Rice with posthumous degree

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU awards a posthumous degree to Allison Rice during Friday’s graduation ceremony. Rice was the first student at commencement to receive a diploma. Allie’s parents Angela Simpson Engler and Paul Rice were present at the ceremony to accept the degree on her behalf....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales

Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Here’s where you can take pictures with Santa in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cue the holiday music and drink the hot chocolate because Santa Claus is comin’ to town. From the Mall of Louisiana to a credit union in Ascension Parish, you can find Santa all over Louisiana this holiday season. Looking to have your picture...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7th grader and police officer from Central recognized as ‘heroes’

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Two “heroes” were honored at the city council meeting in Central on Tuesday night. Almost one month ago, Officer Glenn Phipps and Central Middle School 7th grader Londyn Landry jumped into action to save someone’s life. “On the morning of November 19,...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: Cottage Café and Tearoom in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Most grandkids long for more time with their grandparents. In Central, one young woman took it a mile further and opened a café and tearoom with her grandmother. Inside the Cottage Café and Tearoom in Central, the smell of scones and tea brewing is...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy