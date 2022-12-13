Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year excels in and out of the classroom
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The student of the year at Donaldsonville High School wants to make her parents proud and is well on her way to doing so with a 4.2 GPA. Laila Philip was born in Plaquemine and attended a handful of schools in Donaldsonville. Prior to attending...
brproud.com
Plans to redevelop Capitol High School move ahead as school board approves nonprofit creation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans for the redevelopment of Capitol High School forge ahead as the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) unanimously approved the creation of a nonprofit to start work. The nonprofit will be responsible for designing management, operation, and facilities development for the school....
Band director celebrates 50 years of teaching in Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 50 years, Sheily Bell has taught generations of musicians in Ascension Parish. “So, I’ve taught at all three high schools on this side of the parish, and one of the middle schools in Donaldsonville,” Bell said. Recently recognized as bandmaster of the...
brproud.com
LSU honors Allison Rice with posthumous degree
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU awards a posthumous degree to Allison Rice during Friday’s graduation ceremony. Rice was the first student at commencement to receive a diploma. Allie’s parents Angela Simpson Engler and Paul Rice were present at the ceremony to accept the degree on her behalf....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
brproud.com
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge graduates from criminal justice system enter the working world
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new group of graduates are transitioning from the criminal justice system to the working world. On Friday, 22 people participated in the Baton Rouge Day Reporting Center’s winter graduation ceremony. This is the largest graduating class since the program began in 2015.
brproud.com
Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
brproud.com
Here’s where you can take pictures with Santa in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cue the holiday music and drink the hot chocolate because Santa Claus is comin’ to town. From the Mall of Louisiana to a credit union in Ascension Parish, you can find Santa all over Louisiana this holiday season. Looking to have your picture...
brproud.com
7th grader and police officer from Central recognized as ‘heroes’
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Two “heroes” were honored at the city council meeting in Central on Tuesday night. Almost one month ago, Officer Glenn Phipps and Central Middle School 7th grader Londyn Landry jumped into action to save someone’s life. “On the morning of November 19,...
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: Cottage Café and Tearoom in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Most grandkids long for more time with their grandparents. In Central, one young woman took it a mile further and opened a café and tearoom with her grandmother. Inside the Cottage Café and Tearoom in Central, the smell of scones and tea brewing is...
Severe weather prompts school and government office closures, here is a list of closures near you
NEW ORLEANS — Several schools and parish government offices in the area are closed due to severe weather expected today. Here is a list of closures near you. Editor’s Note: If your school or government office is closed and not listed here, please email us at webteam@wwltv.com. School...
brproud.com
Supporters fight for books on LGBTQ+ community to remain on library shelves
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control was tasked with an appeal on two books. I Am Jazz and My Rainbow both were voted to not be removed from the shelves. A sea of supporters marched into the St. Tammany Parish Library in Covington on...
brproud.com
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana...
Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
brproud.com
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
