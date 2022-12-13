Read full article on original website
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
ourmshome.com
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi State names next head football coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
breezynews.com
Photo: Whippet football star signs to play college football
A Kosciusko Whippets football player announced Friday where he plans to play in college. During a ceremony at Kosciusko High School, Lee Wade announced that he was signing with East Mississippi Community College. Wade was a 4-year starter for the Whippets. He helped lead the team to an 8-3 record...
WLBT
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
CBS Sports
Watch Mississippi State vs. Jackson State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Jackson State 1-8; Mississippi State 9-0 The Jackson State Tigers will take on the #17 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
mississippifreepress.org
Advocates Push For Automated Criminal-Record Expungement in Mississippi
Over a decade ago ago, nine of Kimberly Harris’ acquaintances told the police she burglarized a neighbor’s house in Jackson, Miss. After her arrest, the police released her because “there was no evidence.” Her accusers later went to jail for “false accusation,” Harris, now 38 years old, told the Mississippi Free Press in late October. She was at a criminal record expungement clinic organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and their partners at Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University.
wtva.com
UW-Madison student crowned Miss America
MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
WLOX
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
mageenews.com
Focus on God
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God’s love?
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
Commission seeks to change Mississippi voting laws
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter accessibility and redistricting were two of the key topics at the Hinds County Voter Commission meeting. State and county officials addressed concerns with Mississippi’s redistricting lines at a meeting on Monday, December 12 . “It’s still compact. We’re willing to count on all community agencies to challenge some of the […]
WLOX
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal. Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried...
