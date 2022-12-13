ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony

Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
SALINA, KS
K-State’s Klieman named finalist for Bobby Dodd Trophy

MANHATTAN – After leading Kansas State to its third Big 12 title with a 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, fourth-year head coach Chris Klieman has been named one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy as the nation’s top head coach, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Friday.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina woman hospitalized after car strikes concrete culvert

SALINE COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Tabatha N. Benson, 33, Salina, was eastbound on West Watkins Road eleven miles northwest of Salina. The car traveled off the roadway...
SALINA, KS
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m. 99KG's Shane McClintock talking about the Toyathon. 9:15 a.m. Nona Miller, education director at the Smoky Hill Museum, talking about the new fire exhibit. 9:30 a.m. Bill Fekus and the Fekus Family Christmas Dinner. 10:05 a.m. Mike Peterson, executive...
SALINA, KS
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Driver hospitalized after violent I-70 semi crash

SALINE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Mathiwos G. Gifawessen, 38, Aurora, Colo., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Solomon Road. The semi left the roadway...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 16

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Cousin, Sultan...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Shalimar Shepherds this weekend; Georgetown Santas next week

It's almost time for the Shalimar Shepherds and the Georgetown Santas!. The Shalimar Shepherds Live Nativity is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive in south Salina. The event is open to the public at no charge, however, any donations collected will go...
SALINA, KS
