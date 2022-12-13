Read full article on original website
Lady Mustangs look to maintain momentum against Ark City
After a strong 3-1 start to their season, the Salina Central girl’s basketball team will look to keep the pedal to the floor on Friday when they welcome in the Lady Bulldogs of Ark City. Despite falling out of this week's 5A rankings, the Lady Mustangs have done a...
Top-ranked Trojans take down third ranked foe, hand Hillsboro 56-37 loss
The pre-Christmas gauntlet for the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team rolled on last night and the Trojans handled their business in style, knocking off ninth-ranked Hillsboro 56-37. With this win, Southeast remains undefeated at 5-0 having knocked off three ranked opponents, including two preseason #1’s in that span,...
5th-ranked Lady Trojans knock off Abilene to remain undefeated
With a 49-30 win over Abilene on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team kept their undefeated season rolling and continued their dominance at home. Southeast moves to 4-0 on the year while the Cowgirl's search for their first win of the season will continue at 0-4. Out...
Ranked, undefeated Lady Trojans' collide as SES travels to Hillsboro
After rolling through their first four matchups of the 2022-23 season, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team, now ranked #5 in Class 3A, will be tested against another ranked, undefeated foe. Hillsboro (4-0) will play host to the Lady Trojans (4-0) in a rare Thursday evening tilt, where...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Hillsboro tonight!
Southeast of Saline is traveling to Hillsboro for a bonus Trojan War Thursday night! If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Thursday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910...
Big 12 Championship Trophy statewide tour to stop in Concordia, Salina
MANHATTAN – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family with a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour that began today. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
Sawyers joins elite company as SES corrals 7th-ranked Cowboys
With a 77-59 victory over the 7th-ranked Abilene Cowboys on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team is rolling, having knocked off two ranked opponents in their first four games. With this win, the top-ranked Trojans advance to 4-0, while the Cowboys fall to 2-2. Southeast jumped on...
KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony
Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
K-State’s Klieman named finalist for Bobby Dodd Trophy
MANHATTAN – After leading Kansas State to its third Big 12 title with a 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, fourth-year head coach Chris Klieman has been named one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy as the nation’s top head coach, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Friday.
After nearly 50 years, CAPS is still leading the way in child wellbeing services
Located in the Donna Vanier Children's complex at the corner of E. Ash Street and N. Oakdale Avenue is the Child Advocacy and Parental Services organization, commonly referred to as CAPS. This non-profit 501-c3 organization has been part of the Salina community for nearly 50 years. Salina Post sat down...
McPherson College receives $1M gift for automotive restoration scholarships
MCPHERSON – McPherson College has announced the creation of an endowed scholarship fund for students pursuing a degree in automotive restoration. The Rob Walton Scholarship Fund will focus on attracting and retaining the best students in the college’s unique automotive restoration program. The $1 million gift from the...
Small quake shakes part of southeastern Saline County Friday
GYPSUM - A small earthquake shook part of southeastern Saline County Friday morning. The 2.3 magnitude quake struck at 4:14 a.m. Friday northwest of Gypsum, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just north of E. Farrelly Road between S. Niles Road and S. Cunningham Road.
Salina woman hospitalized after car strikes concrete culvert
SALINE COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Tabatha N. Benson, 33, Salina, was eastbound on West Watkins Road eleven miles northwest of Salina. The car traveled off the roadway...
Wind advisory in effect for Ellsworth, Lincoln, McPherson, Saline counties
A wind advisory is in effect today for some counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. Northwest winds at 20 to...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m. 99KG's Shane McClintock talking about the Toyathon. 9:15 a.m. Nona Miller, education director at the Smoky Hill Museum, talking about the new fire exhibit. 9:30 a.m. Bill Fekus and the Fekus Family Christmas Dinner. 10:05 a.m. Mike Peterson, executive...
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Driver hospitalized after violent I-70 semi crash
SALINE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Mathiwos G. Gifawessen, 38, Aurora, Colo., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Solomon Road. The semi left the roadway...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Cousin, Sultan...
Shalimar Shepherds this weekend; Georgetown Santas next week
It's almost time for the Shalimar Shepherds and the Georgetown Santas!. The Shalimar Shepherds Live Nativity is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive in south Salina. The event is open to the public at no charge, however, any donations collected will go...
Justin Moore to perform in Salina in March; tickets on sale Friday
Moore is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. March 24 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale at noon Friday. Buy online at stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. The Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
