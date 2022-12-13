ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Residents react to Measure K passing

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
 3 days ago
We'll see how it goes. That's the response from residents in unincorporated areas of Kern County after the passing of Measure K, a one-cent sales tax meant to fund general and emergency services.

“I regret that it passed, I really do," said Oildale resident Linda Mull. “I’m a senior citizen and I think we pay enough taxes. Enough is enough.”

The measure passing with only 50.98% of the vote, a close call that’s apparent in the community. Reaction to the passing of the measure is mixed.

“I agree with it, I just with they couldn't get it like that, with the taxes," said Mike Mitchell, a longtime Oildale resident.

Those who are concerned say they understand the need for increased funds to support the community but worry how officials will decide to allocate those dollars.

“There areas that I think are going to be initially prioritized," said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer
Ryan Alsop. "Law enforcement, particularly in recruitment and retention, that needs to be corrected.”

Many residents say they agree public safety and law enforcement is an issue that needs more resources.

“I’m for the sheriffs department so if it’s going towards them, I'd really like to see it coming home," said Oildale Tommy Barnett. "Because we do need it in Oildale.”

While residents agree law enforcement needs more funding, some say it's not their main priority.

“The buildings and stuff, I really think it should go towards that," Mitchell said. "Yes law enforcement is important but I’d rather see it go Oildale towards that.”

Officials say nothing is set in stone. A community advisement council will be created to help in decision-making as funds are added to next year's budget.

“The good news about a general purpose measure is we have the ability to be flexible, priorities may change," Alsop said. "It gives us the ability to pivot and put more money towards things in the future that may not be a priority today.”

As of now, Measure K is in a 110-day waiting period enacted by the state’s Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Afterwards the county will be able to move forward with implementation.

