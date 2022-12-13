Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Antoine Arnault Heads LVMH Holding Co. and Bode Sets Sail for Paris in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion looked toward the future. On the fashion week calendar, Bode announced that it will show its FW23 collection in Paris this January, and Marni shared that it will take its next collection to Tokyo in February. At LVMH, Antoine Arnault officially became the CEO of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that operates the larger luxury conglomerate. Elsewhere, the industry saw some forceful collaborations — among them, Givenchy teamed up with Disney for a 100th-anniversary capsule, and Telfar and Eastpak reunited for a slew of bright-blue bag offerings.
hypebeast.com
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
‘Power to the People’ exhibit in Wichita wallops visitors with radical ideals
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeromiah Taylor is a writer born and raised in Wichita. Ignoring any distractions, I breeze past a painting when an elderly usher stops me. “At least […] The post ‘Power to the People’ exhibit in Wichita wallops visitors with radical ideals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
hypebeast.com
Pièces Uniques Latest Campaign Places Its FW22 Collection Into a Futuristic Plane
Creating an imaginary universe for Pièces Uniques‘ Fall/Winter 2022, designer Edmond Luu created a universe of three families based around the red, green, and blue primary digital colors for the “NATION” collection. To mark the release of the range, Pièces Uniques tapped Daniel Sannwald, the German photographer known for his artist portraits and outstanding fashion campaigns.
Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, the...
hypebeast.com
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
hypebeast.com
Midnight Art Dept. Taps Classic 1987 Film 'The Lost Boys' For a Sharp-Toothed Collaboration
Hypebeast 100 honoree Shane Gonzales is gearing up to launch his final Midnight Art Dept. collection of the year in collaboration with the classic 1987 film, The Lost Boys. Based on the supernatural comedy-horror, which follows two brothers who relocate to a small California beach town where vampires are rumored to exist, the collection puts forth a frightening MO across its designs — and yes, David’s iconographic, blood-hungry expression is plastered all over.
hypebeast.com
Holiday Readies Its Blank Program "clear the mind" Collection
Gearing up for the holiday season, Holiday brand is gearing up to release its latest collection of essentials. Dubbed “clear the mind,” the extensive Blank Program range sees the label focus on garments over any graphics. Comprised of hoodies, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants, the heavyweight wears feature custom...
hypebeast.com
Sebastian Curi
Reminds you that you don’t have to have it all figured out. Like much of life, art is nothing more than a journey. Born in Buenos Aires and now based in sunny Los Angeles with his wife and studio partner, Macarena Luzi, the animator-turned-artist creates whimsical prints and paintings that radiate with joy. Animation and graphic design continue to be the breadth of his career as he’s created work for Apple, Zara, Venmo, Nike and The New York Times, amongst others. Painting, however, is what offers the Argentine a respite to explore his imagination in a way that the standard rules of design often limit.
Holland America, Princess Cruises and more raise gratuity prices
Major cruise lines including Holland America Line and Princess Cruises are increasing their gratuity costs.
hypebeast.com
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
Devastating Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Aquarium Explosion in Berlin that Killed 1,500 Fish
Berlin's AquaDom was the largest freestanding aquarium in the world.
hypebeast.com
A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club Present An Understated Trouser-Jacket Collaboration
For U.K. streetwear, it feels like there’s always a new kid on the block awaiting its turn to take the top spot of popularity. We’ve seen success with Corteiz, Clints, and Unknown (to name a few) and now two of London’s most promising emerging labels, A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club, have come together to present a new denim jacket and trouser collaboration.
hypebeast.com
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Y-3 Qasa High "Triple Black" is Re-Releasing
Continuing to celebrate 20 years of its Y-3 partnership with Yohji Yamamoto, adidas is now set to bring back its popular Qasa High footwear model in “Triple Black.” Standing as a signature footwear silhouette from the partnership, the adidas Y-3 Qasa High “Triple Black” is beloved for its futuristic design and minimalist monotone coloring.
hypebeast.com
Rolling Loud Announces Expansion to Germany in 2023
Rolling Loud has officially announced another new destination in Europe, making its German debut next summer. Rolling Loud Germany has plans to take over Munich in July 2023, landing in Messe München as the festival franchise continues its global expansion. The German destination is now the third European festival...
hypebeast.com
Kammui is Your Guide to Experience the Great Outdoors of Japan
Founded by Maximilian Mackee, also known as DJ Maxxrelax, a member of Kunichi Nomura‘s crew MILD BUNCH, Kammui is an emerging guide for outdoor experiences in Japan. Inspired by his love of backcountry snowboarding and other various outdoor activities, Mackee started the experience-based service for advanced and beginners to take in the nature of Japan.
hypebeast.com
RTFKT is Building a New Future
RTFKT Studios has certainly made a name for itself in the nascent space of the metaverse. As one of the leaders shaping the parameters of what’s possible, the Web3 fashion house is providing the tools and resources necessary for creators to find that “next level” of creativity. Launched in 2020 by founders Chris Le, Benoit Pagotto, and Steven Vasilev — all of various backgrounds in the tech space — the group is as mysterious as it is innovative, and in two years the tryptic have redefined the boundaries of physical and digital value. Using game engines, augmented reality, blockchain authentication, and NFTs, RTFKT (pronounced “artifact”) has released “next generation collectibles,” including the $3.1 million sale of 600 physical-virtual sneakers in collaboration with NFT artist Fewocious, as well as the Clonex NFT avatars project. Acquired by Nike in December 2021, RTFKT has helped accelerate its digital transformation beyond a mere “sneaker” company since, opening the doors to a truly customized sport x gaming x tech culture. From AR hoodies and digital sneakers to NFC chips and blockchain authentication, RTFKT is setting and resetting the standard for what it means to bring legacy fashion into the Web3 space.
