ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Watch Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar Perform ‘Aey Na Balam’

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVomu_0jgtythe00

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab and British-Indian sitarist Anoushka Shankar may not be Beyonce-level household names, but they both have an impressive number of Grammy nominations. Aftab won best global music performance last year for “Mohabbat” — the first winner of that new award category — from her stunning album “Vulture Prince,” which also earned her a best new artist nod.

The two are nominated together for their song “Udhero Na,” from the deluxe version of the album. Below is a live video of another duet, their song “Aey Na Balam.”

Aftab says, “The stand-out track from my first album, ‘Aey Na Balam’ comes along as the encore song on the ‘Vulture Prince’ tour. It’s such a fun arrangement with so much dynamic energy. Having been playing it for almost eight years, we’re so easy with it that we can stretch it to some really beautiful heights in our performances. It stems from a centuries-old semi-classical thumri, so I believe Anoushka had some familiarity with it too. This was her first time playing it with us, with barely any rehearsal, so the performance was really exciting and active. We were all very keenly listening to each other, responding to each other and moving through the song.”

Variety wrote of Aftab’s special performance at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art earlier this fall, “She is a stunning singer, with a voice that can swell or diminish with remarkable agility as she sings often-complex melodies following Eastern music’s tricky, fluid scales. She is also accompanied by an unusual band of stellar musicians, and gives them ample room to showcase their virtuoso skills: Harpist Maeve Gilchrist, whose playing ranges from delicate to downright aggressive; guitarist Gyan Riley, who reels off astonishingly fast solos on an acoustic guitar but is equally adept at holding down a simple chord progression; bassist Shazad Ismaily, who doubled on synthesizer; and violinist Darian Donovan Thomas, whose soaring playing often didn’t sound like a violin — while all of the instrumentals were technically “organic,” all four had a battery of effects at their feet. Unlike most non-traditional music venues, the sound in the Temple was crystal-clear and beautifully mixed, projected by four obelisk-shaped speakers on the sides of the stage that were impressively on-theme for the Egyptian room.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nasty Little Man Turns 30: Founder Steve Martin on Working With Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, David Bowie and How Music Publicity Has Changed

The music industry is filled with many high-powered publicity firms, but Nasty Little Man’s might be the most stacked in the business: Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, U2, Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Iggy Pop, Beck and many more have been clients of the firm over the last 30 years. Artists of this caliber rarely need to do much, if any, press, but under the stewardship of Nasty founder Steve Martin, they have not only found continual new ways to engage with the media but also elevate their profiles at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Noah Kahan Brings ‘Stick Season’ to New York on ‘Live From My Den’

Talking about an album inspired by “Stick Season,” the transition between fall and winter in Noah Kahan’s native Vermont, while on the 40-somethingth floor of a hotel in Midtown Manhattan is an unexpected pairing, but it’s as fitting a setting as any for a “Live From My Den” session with this folk-inspired singer-songwriter who’s also had a parallel career as a mainstream hitmaker, and who’s lived in both places. He moved back to Vermont when the pandemic hit, and much of the album was created there. “I wanted to bring people to Vermont in the music,” he says, “so I looked...
VERMONT STATE
Variety

Billie Eilish Duets With Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at Los Angeles Concert

Billie Eilish brought out Dave Grohl for an acoustic duet of the Foo Fighters hit “My Hero” at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Thursday. Before they began singing, Grohl said, “Earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys. And when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude.” Hawkins, the late drummer of Foo Fighters, died in March. At the band’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in L.A. and London, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane filled in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘Count Me Out’ Video, With Helen Mirren Playing His Therapist

In the “Count Me Out” music video from rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” album, the 35-year-old artist gets deep with his therapist — played by Dame Helen Mirren. Co-directed by Lamar and pgLang co-founder Dave Free, the black-and-white video begins with Lamar seated in front of a closed piano, with Mirren’s voice calling to his attention. He turns around as the camera focuses in on Mirren. Before the music begins, they discuss an incident in which Lamar denied taking a parking spot from somebody before admitting that he did, and the two share a laugh. As the...
Variety

Beyonce to Hold ‘Club Renaissance’ Event in Los Angeles This Weekend

Beyonce and Amazon Music will hold an event called “Club Renaissance” this weekend in Los Angeles, apparently a celebration of the singer’s six-month-old latest album. Details were scarce at the time of this article’s publication, although the fine print says Beyonce’s company, Parkwood, “invites you to experience ‘Renaissance’ in spatial audio,” so it seems at the very least it’s a high-fidelity listening session. On Friday afternoon Fans received alerts for a website called “Club Renaissance,” but tickets were apparently gone within minutes. The event’s location has not been disclosed, just that it’s taking place Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Variety

‘Harry & Meghan‘ Volume II Most Explosive Claims: Prince William ’Bullied‘ the Couple Out of the Royal Family, King Charles ’Lied’ About Them

The second volume of “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary about their experiences with the British Royal Family, has dropped and it’s already making waves in the U.K. One headline describes the final three episodes of the series as “Harry’s all out war on William and Charles” thanks to a series of revelations and accusations the couple make about Harry’s brother, father and their staff. The doc suggests, via interviews with the couple’s friend Lucy Fraser, that the couple’s first royal tour to Australia shortly after their wedding was where things started to go wrong after the Royal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Kelsey Harris Continues to Backtrack in Testimony for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s criminal trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion continued in court today with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris back on the stand and cross-examination underway. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta continued her questioning of Harris, whose first-person account had been long-awaited, as Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — during a roadside assault in July 2020. Harris had not made any comments in the two years following the incident. According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta asked Harris at the top of questioning: “What happened between September and today that...
Variety

Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Musical Biopic, Directed by Lisa Cholodenko (EXCLUSIVE)

Daisy Edgar-Jones has landed the plum role of Carole King in Sony’s upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical “Beautiful,” a package as high-profile as it is pedigreed. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” King told Variety. Jones is familiar to Sony, having starred in the studio’s box office winner “Where The Crawdads Sing.” She will be directed in “Beautiful” by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko (“The Kids Are All Right”). Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, who co-wrote “Kids Are All...
Variety

Maria Menounos Manifested Her First Leading Movie Role — and She’s Just Getting Started

For more than two decades, Maria Menounos has been on TV. Whether it was interviewing celebrities on “Access Hollywood,” hosting a WWE special or a “Challenge” reunion or doing an arc on “One Tree Hill,” she’s been a staple on television. However, it wasn’t until this year that she landed the lead in her first film — and a TV Christmas movie was the ideal situation. “I’ve never had to carry anything on my own,” says Menounos, who notes that both she and her husband, AfterBuzz TV creator Keven Undergaro, are “obsessed” with Christmas. “I have always wanted to be a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Variety

Henry Cavill Will Not Return to ‘The Witcher’ Despite Superman Exit and Fan Demand

Henry Cavill is officially Superman no more, but that doesn’t mean he’s going back to Netflix’s “The Witcher.” Variety has confirmed that “The Witcher” Season 4 is moving forward unchanged, meaning Liam Hemsworth will star as Geralt of Rivia. Cavill played the part for three seasons, but he confirmed his exit from the series in October shortly after announcing his return as Superman in Warner Bros.’ DC Universe. With Cavill’s Superman run officially over, fans were left wondering if he’d return to “The Witcher.” That won’t be the case. Cavill returned as Superman in the credits scene of “Black Adam.” While...
Variety

Terrence O’Hara, Veteran TV Director for ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director who most notably worked on series such as “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer on Dec. 5. He was 76. Throughout his career, he directed episodes of shows like “The Blacklist,” “Smallville,” “Nikita,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The X-Files” and more. It was particularly with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” where O’Hara found his second homes in directing, working on both shows for nearly two decades and establishing long-lasting relationships with the cast, crew and their families. O’Hara was born in Newark, N.J., on Christmas Day, 1945, and was raised...
Variety

Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model.  “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.”  That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
Variety

Qatar May Have Pulled Off Its World Cup Feat, but Was It Worth Hundreds of Billions?

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close with Argentina and France facing off Sunday in the lavish golden bowl-shaped Lusail Stadium, pundits are beginning to deliver their verdicts on whether the first World Cup held in the Middle East will be remembered as a success. The prevailing consensus seems to be that, yes, Qatar scored the intended goal. Yet, at such an exorbitant cost, was it worth it? It was a rocky road to kickoff for the minuscule gas-rich Gulf nation, which came under fire from Western media for its abuse of migrant workers, discrimination of LGBTQ...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Confirms Exit From CNN

Ana Cabrera, who has risen steadily since joining CNN in 2013, is leaving the news outlet. The anchor, who currently anchors CNN’s 1 p.m. hour, confirmed a recent report that she intends to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet to seek new professional challenges. “My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said in a statement provided to Variety. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Billie Eilish’s Grammy-Nominated ‘Live at the O2’ Concert Film Coming to Movie Theaters for One Night (EXCLUSIVE)

 Billie Eilish will release an extended version of her Grammy-nominated “Live at the O2” concert film in movie theaters worldwide for one night only on Friday, January 27, 2023. “Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (Extended Cut),” which captures the artist at London’s largest arena in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available), features an additional six songs and 30 minutes of footage from the concert on her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” Directed by Sam Wrench, who captured the concert with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass, the 95-minute-plus film features 27 songs, including “Bad Guy,” “Therefore I Am,”...
Variety

What to Watch on New Year’s Eve: From Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to Dick Clark’s ’Rockin’ Staple

Viewers can party along with celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ryan Seacrest throughout the night on Dec. 31 with a diverse slate of live television programming set to ring in the new year. Networks such as NBC, CBS and ABC are scheduled to air festive TV specials in celebration of the holiday. Below is a rundown of what programming to watch leading up to the ball drop, with updates to come throughout the month. NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” debuted on NBC last year to solid viewership. Similar to last year’s event, the “Prisoner” singer’s Miami-based...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy