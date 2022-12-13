Read full article on original website
Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot
Lakers star Anthony Davis missed the second half after injuring his right foot Friday against the Nuggets, but a source said there is hope he did not suffer anything severe.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian has Badgers off to fast start
Wisconsin was picked ninth in the CBS Sports Big Ten preseason poll -- and the Badgers might actually eventually finish that far down in the standings. As always, we'll see. But there's no denying that they're off to a better-than-expected start to this season — more specifically a 9-2 start thanks to a winning streak that was extended to four games Thursday night when Wisconsin beat Lehigh 78-56 inside the Kohl Center.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star leaves game vs. Nuggets at halftime due to right foot injury
Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He gave the Los Angeles Lakers just 76 games over the past two seasons, but this season he has appeared in 25 of the team's first 28 games. In staying healthy, Davis has also played perhaps the best basketball of his career. He is averaging 28.1 points and a league-best 12.4 rebounds per game for the Lakers while anchoring their defense, but on Friday, Davis may have suffered his first meaningful injury of the season.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Windham boys basketball dominates on Marty Hill Night
WINDHAM — The Bombers weren't messing around. Nope, not on Marty Hill Night. As soon as the Bombers finished honoring the legendary coach, who led the program for 47 years,...
Mason Gorsh has given the Ballard boys another elite scoring weapon
After losing eight seniors off last year's team, including Class 3A's leading scorer in Ashton Hermann, the Ballard boys basketball team was looking for people with the ability to put the ball in the basket on a consistent basis. Senior guard Mason Gorsh was the first guy Ballard coach Jeff...
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Meaningful role continues Thursday
Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans. Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Ready to return
Bradley (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Bradley missed Philadelphia's Week 14 matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury. However, he logged a pair of limited practices prior to turning in a full session Friday and will be set to retake the field. Bradley has played exclusively on special teams this season, racking up seven total tackles across 12 games.
CBS Sports
Browns' John Johnson: Sheds injury designation
Johnson (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Johnson started his week limited before downgrading to a DNP on Wednesday. However, it appears the day off did Johnson well, and he should be good to go Saturday against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball. Now, on Saturday, they will face each other on CBS in one last showcase game for the C.M. Newton Classic before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas. Alabama surged from...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Surging Panthers, Lions still take QBs inside top 10; Steelers shore up offensive line
The NFC South is in shambles, but the Panthers have quietly won three of four and are playing stingy defense. Sam Darnold has done his part by not throwing interceptions. It's distinctly possible Carolina hosts a playoff game in a month. Regardless of all the positive coming out of the Panthers organization now, it probably needs to look at the quarterback position in the draft.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Nets insurance marker
Kessel scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Kessel began the game on the third line, but he moved up to the top line after Paul Cotter (upper body) exited the contest. In the third period, Kessel tallied his sixth goal of the season to give Vegas a 3-1 lead. He snapped a five-game point drought and now has 12 points, 54 shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 32 outings overall. If Cotter misses time, Kessel seems like the logical choice to join the top six.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
