‘High-flying basketball’ tips off in Salem: Jackson Shelstad, other Oregon stars take on California, Texas powers at Capitol City Classic
By Dan Brood Some top teams from the state of Oregon. Three out-of-state powerhouses. A bevy of superstar players. And a heck of a lot of high school basketball. The Capitol City Classic seems to have it all. Oh, yeah, one more thing — there’s plenty of enthusiasm. “We’re ...
Wheatland Girls Basketball Teams Starts Out 4-0
The Wheatland girls' basketball team won just 6 games a year ago and already this season, they have 4 victories without a loss. The Bulldogs played in the Burns Tournament over the weekend and started out with a 60-30 win over Pine Bluffs. They followed that up with a hard-earned 48-38 victory over Burns and then beat Big Horn 58-18 and Thermopolis 61-23.
Thunder Basin’s Emma Kimberling is Heading to the University of Mary for Softball
After committing earlier this year, Thunder Basin senior Emma Kimberling recently made it official and signed to play softball at the University of Mary. Kimberling has been an all-state and all-conference centerfielder for the Bolts the last two seasons. Last May, she helped Thunder Basin win the high school softball state championship. The Bolts defeated Cheyenne Central in the title game, 12-2, and finished their season with an overall record of 24-4.
Lauren O’Loughlin of Gillette Inks for Softball at VCSU
Thunder Basin senior Lauren O’Loughlin is the second player from the 2022 state champs to sign for college softball. She’s heading to Valley City State University. O’Loughlin is a two-time all-state selection for the Bolts. She helped them win the 2022 high school state championship with a 12-2 victory over Cheyenne Central in the title game. O’Loughlin led TBHS to a 24-4 record last spring.
Big Horn Boys Basketball Team Has State Title Hopes
The Big Horn boys basketball program has not had a losing season since 2009 and played in the 2A state championship game in 2022 losing to Pine Bluffs for all the marbles. The Rams figure to be a state championship contender this season as they return an all-state player in Toby Schons and two all-conference selections in Cade Baker and Cooper Garber.
Can Douglas Win the 3A Girls State Title Yet Again?
The last time the Douglas girls did not win the 3A State Championship in basketball was in 2017. Albeit, the 3A tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID but there was a high probability that the Bearcats would have won the title that year too. This team will have...
Burns Boys Aim to Turn Things Around in 2022-23
The Burns boys basketball team opened up the season at home with the Winter Classic and went 2-2 to start things off. The Broncs posted wins over Torrington and Wheatland lost to Thermopolis and Southeast. This team is senior-heavy with 7 listed on the roster and that experience should pay dividends this year. Burns has not been to the state tournament since 2015 and their last winning season was in 2014. But this group has the potential to make some noise in 2A and showed a lot of fortitude in their 47-41 win over Wheatland as they trailed at the outset 12-0.
