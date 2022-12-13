Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WEAU-TV 13
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
DNR’s deer donation program
Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
b93radio.com
Dairy Feed in Focus: A menu approach to improve your farm
The Dairy Feed in Focus program offers a menu approach for all size farms to improve conservation efforts. Dairy Stream host Mike Austin talks with Ricardo Costa, agricultural strategy manager at The Nature Conservancy, Mercedes Talvitie, farm sustainability analyst at Foremost Farms USA and Derek Jacobs, farm manager and one of the owners of Jacobs Hillview Dairy in Hilbert, Wisconsin about the program. They discuss efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through conservation practices, feed additives, targeted fertilization and the economic benefits of the program. Thank you to The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode.
wisfarmer.com
Deaths on public roadway eyed in new WI farm-related fatalities report
The Wisconsin Farm Related Fatalities Reports for 2019 and 2020 show farm fatality numbers remain high, and incidents on public roadways continue to be deadly. The reports compile statistics about agriculture-related deaths in the state. In 2019, roadway deaths accounted for 15 percent of the farm related fatalities (six out of 40) while in 2020 they accounted for 18 percent of fatalities (five out of 28).
cw14online.com
Wisconsin's pickle ornaments named among favorite state traditions: Survey
(WLUK) -- Does your Christmas tree have a pickle hanging on it?. If it does, you're taking part in what one survey says is the 15th most favorite state Christmas tradition in the U.S. Mixbook, a photo book creation company, assigned a unique tradition to each state and surveyed 1,500...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
b93radio.com
Dairy groups enhance policy efforts with agricultural public affairs expert
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association (DBA) and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired a decorated leader in the agricultural policy space to serve as director of public affairs, a new role for the advocacy organizations. Karen Gefvert will direct and oversee external communications for DBA and...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin regulators approve utility rate hikes as customers face increasing costs from inflation
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on December 1, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for...
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages continue into 2nd day for thousands in northwestern Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long-lasting winter storm dumped several inches of snow across western Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people were left without power beginning early Thursday morning. For nearly 30,000 people in Wisconsin, most of them in the northwestern part of the state, those outages have...
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke wins 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The results are in, and Miss America 2023 is from the Badger State! Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke came out on top in the annual pageant Thursday night, beating out finalists from New York, Texas, West Virginia and Georgia. She is the second Miss Wisconsin in ten years to become Miss America, and the third in history....
nbc15.com
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
nbc15.com
Difficult travel across much of Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow showers moved through southern Wisconsin today, leaving a light dusting on the roadways. While that won’t impact your travel today, some parts of the state are still digging out from Wednesday night’s snow storm. Parts of our northern counties are reporting partially...
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Grace Stanke: 5 Things About Miss America’s 2023 Winner From Wisconsin
Grace is a skilled violinist. She’s an environmental activist. The Miss Wisconsin winner has won victories in multiple pageants. She was crowned Miss America 2023 on December 15. Grace Stanke is the new Miss America! After a high profile career in pageants, the gorgeous classical violinist from Wisconsin took...
CBS 58
Wisconsin reacts to breakthrough in nuclear fusion research
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The announcement Tuesday of a "net energy gain" using thermonuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California was met with excitement across the world, including Wisconsin. UWM Physics Professor Doctor Philip Chang marveled at the conditions that were reproduced in a lab. "The conditions achieved...
