Opinion: Volunteering with Operation Smile to help children with speech has been a gift

Yee is a bilingual speech language pathologist at Rady Children’s Hospital and a member of the Rady Children’s Hospital Cleft Palate and Cochlear Implant Team. She lives in Mira Mesa.

During the holiday season, people all over the world are rushing around shopping malls, scouring websites for the best deals on the latest toys and gadgets and preparing their homes for out-of-town family members struggling to make it home for the holidays.

While I am no stranger to the frenzy of the gift-giving season, I find myself reminiscing about my recent visit to Madagascar — the large island nation off Africa’s southeast coast — and how grateful I am for all that I have. I am also thankful to have been able to establish a career here in sunny San Diego!

While I am never one to turn down a nice present, lately, I have found the best present to receive is the gift of being able to volunteer and help others who desperately need it the most. This year, I’d like to reflect on my fulfilling work with global surgical nonprofit Operation Smile and express how truly meaningful and impactful helping those with limited access to health care can be.

I became acquainted with Operation Smile in high school when I learned about the organization’s Student Programs, which are student-organized and ran clubs that support Operation Smile’s mission while teaching leadership, empathy and service. I remember looking at a pamphlet and I was struck by the look on the children’s faces grinning ear to ear with their new smiles. I was amazed how Operation Smile was to impact the lives of children in under-served countries by providing free cleft lip and cleft palate surgery while inspiring students like me through service and leadership-building initiatives offered in Student Programs in high schools and colleges throughout the United States.

Aside from getting involved with Operation Smile, helping others has always been a big part of who I am. Since I was young, I have always loved participating in community outreach. When I went to college, I pursued speech-language pathology to help children learn to communicate through developmental delays in speech and hearing.

Once I got established in my career, I learned that Operation Smile needed medical volunteers who could provide speech therapy to its patients to help them adjust to communicating with cleft conditions as well as adjust to the changes they experience after their surgeries.

Operation Smile speech language pathologists have a wide range and depth of educational and clinical experiences in cleft and other craniofacial conditions. Some partner with the medical team to provide insight into which types of procedures or nonsurgical options ensure the best speech outcome for every individual patient. Some work with patients and families on nutrition and general speech and language education, like I did.

Recently, I attended my first surgical program in Antananarivo, Madagascar, with Operation Smile. Working in Madagascar, I became immersed in the community. I loved connecting with the children, their families and especially the local Operation Smile team. My experience in the community was an invaluable one. Although my role was to educate the families and mentor the Operation Smile staff, I felt that I was the one who learned the most from the program.

While I value my job as a speech language pathologist, I now have an even deeper appreciation for it knowing it is part of something bigger than a career.

Because of Operation Smile’s four decades of leadership in performing safe surgery in resource-limited environments, it understands that a single surgical procedure is a small part of a larger, multitiered process that’s focused on the entire well-being of the patient. The compassion for those Operation Smile serves is put into action well before the surgeon makes the first incision and long after the final suture is closed. In addition to speech pathology, other professions that make up the complete care of an Operation Smile patient include oral surgery, plastic surgery, biomedical technicians, child life specialists, dentistry, nursing, and pediatrician and pediatric intensivists.

I love how Operation Smile’s commitment to the completeness of patient care doesn’t only ensure the best possible outcomes, but it’s also the right thing to do.

That Operation Smile pamphlet inspired me to become a part of something that could put such a happy smile on someone’s face, and I feel so grateful that I made my high school dreams into a reality. I plan to make attending surgical programs a regular part of my life. I have come away from the experience feeling hopeful and tremendously grateful to have met and worked with such amazing people around the globe.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .