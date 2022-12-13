ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault

LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Driver Crashes After Fleeing And Eluding Police In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On December 13 at 6:09 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf for a traffic violation but the vehicle failed to stop. A short distance later it was involved in an accident...
WALDORF, MD

