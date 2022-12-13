Read full article on original website
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another.
Shooting in Prince George's County leaves one dead
The Homicide Unit in Prince George's County is working to identify and arrest suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday night in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Escaped inmate hid in occupied car without owner's knowledge: Anne Arundel County officials
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An inmate from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center escaped on Wednesday and hid in an occupied car without the owner's knowledge, according to police. Deputies were alerted to an escaped inmate on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. and advised that the inmate...
Woman charged for fatal hit-and-run in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old in Prince George's County. Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury collision and failing to report a collision to police.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Pregnant woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station
WASHINGTON - A pregnant woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed...
Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault
LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
Driver Crashes After Fleeing And Eluding Police In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 13 at 6:09 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf for a traffic violation but the vehicle failed to stop. A short distance later it was involved in an accident...
Maryland Murder Victim Drove Away Trying To Find Help Before Dying, Police Say
Prince George's County police are looking to identify a suspect accused of killing a Capitol Heights man, authorities announce. A $25,000 reward is being offered to identify the suspect responsible for the death of Lomax McIntyre, 34, that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, according to Prince George's County police.
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery
A 16-year-old male has been arrested anc harged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old earlier this month
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
Parents voice safety concerns after shooting at Prince George’s Co. school
Over 18,000 parents from Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools showed up for a virtual school town hall on Tuesday night to discuss student safety, a week after a shooting sent a teen to the hospital. “I want to extend a heartfelt wish for a speedy recovery of the student...
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of David Todd Dennison
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby. Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Negligent Manslaughter-Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle. Anyone with information in regards to Dennison, is asked to please contact...
Shots Fired: Walkersville Man In Custody After Shooting At Woman, Driver Fleeing Assault: FCSO
A strange scene played out in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon that ended with one man in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a gun at a delivery driver escorting her to safety, police say. Walkersville resident David Blank, 60, is facing multiple assault and other charges...
