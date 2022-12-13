Modine's Battery Thermal Management System To Be Used In New Flyer's Electric Bus

The BTMS will be deployed in New Flyer's zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit bus model.
The Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.
With multi-stage cooling and heating, the BTMS system optimizes the temperature range for an entire bank of batteries with a single unit while minimizing power draw.
New Flyer is a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc NFYEF, an independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions.
Price Action: MOD shares closed higher by 1.52% at $19.98 on Monday.
Consumers only need to scan a QR code to confirm whether a purchase is legal. Hochul also launched a public education campaign called ‘Why Buy Legal New York.’. The much-anticipated launch of legal sales of recreational cannabis in New York is just around the corner. Yet, the state’s illegal...
Applied UV Inc AUVI, a pathogen elimination technology company, has signed a strategic manufacturing and related services agreement with Canon Virginia Inc (CVI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon Inc's CAJ Canon U.S.A, Inc. The financial terms of the arrangement, which marks the first of a series of anticipated agreements, were...
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iris Energy Limited ("Iris" or the "Company") IREN and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired (a) Iris ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 17, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/iren.
Householders are being urged to plug gaps in doors and windows as a way of easing the sting of sky-high energy bills this winter.People are also advised to tweak their boiler temperatures and switch devices off at the wall, as part of a new multimillion pound public information campaign featuring tips on “simple, low or no-cost actions” to bring about “big savings”.The Government launched the It All Adds Up initiative on Saturday, to raise awareness of “straightforward” measures people can take to cut their bills over the colder months.These include reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C and turning...
Indeed, Michigan's cannabis market is consistently growing. However, Detroit is dealing with some issues. Cannabis regulators are reportedly not releasing the 90 applications they received in October for marijuana retail and lounge licenses, according to Axios. Detroit rejected the Freedom of Information Act request for application documents submitted by companies...
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. REFI, a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.
Gan Ltd GAN has established an exclusive national partnership for GAN Sports and Super RGS for WSI US, LLC dba WynnBET. Wynn Resorts, Ltd's WYNN online gaming division Wynn Interactive products, operate under the WynnBET and WynnSLOTS brands. WynnBET chose to integrate the GAN Sports technology to power its online...
New York City REIT Inc. NYC slumped to even lower lows this week and now trades below $2 after going for $13 as recently as April. Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have had a challenging year with the Federal Reserve steadily taking interest rates higher. Few, however, have experienced the relentless selling of this REIT.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW said its Board of Directors approved a 14% annualized increase to the quarterly dividend. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close...
Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) subsidiary, Oshkosh Defense LLC, has received a $543 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Detroit Arsenal to exercise available options to support the fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Family of Vehicles. The order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine...
RIV Capital Inc. CNPOF RIV has completed the final closing of its previously announced transaction involving Etain, LLC – owner and operator of a legally-licensed registered organization with cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries in the state of New York – and Etain IP LLC. Final...
Georgia's MMJ Bid Process Gets Another Review, Losing Parties Cry Corruption. The Georgia Court of Appeals is poised to weigh in on a lawsuit filed by five Georgia-based medical marijuana companies which have challenged the state's medical marijuana licensing process, claiming it was corrupt, reported Fox 5 Atlanta. The cannabis...
Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH has launched an exclusive collaboration with Lil Wayne’s GKUA Ultra Premium. Planet 13’s in house brand, Trendi, and Lil Wayne’s brand, GKUA, together have launched Trendi Superblunts+, available exclusively at Planet 13 Las Vegas. Trendi Superblunts+ are loaded with 2gs of...
Comments / 0