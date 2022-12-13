ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky

ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
ELSMERE, KY
WTHR

Dog found more than 1,000 miles from home in Georgia reunited with owner in time for holidays

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle. A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home. The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
WINCHESTER, KY
WBKR

What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’

I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

