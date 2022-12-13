There are lots of ways to earn a quick buck, but this one has Swifties ready to lose their minds. Whatever you do, don't fall for the latest scam!. Scams have been ramping up and yes, this one is messing with the Swifties. This is a pretty bold move since Taylor Swift fans are still beyond ticked off after waiting online for 8 hours only to not get their tickets. Criminals are striking while emotions are still running high over Taylor-gate and we don’t want you to be next.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO