ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sicklerville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect

More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Taylor Swift Scam You Need To Know About

There are lots of ways to earn a quick buck, but this one has Swifties ready to lose their minds. Whatever you do, don't fall for the latest scam!. Scams have been ramping up and yes, this one is messing with the Swifties. This is a pretty bold move since Taylor Swift fans are still beyond ticked off after waiting online for 8 hours only to not get their tickets. Criminals are striking while emotions are still running high over Taylor-gate and we don’t want you to be next.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe

Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays

Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Plans to Ban Violent Riders on NJ Transit

In response to complaints of growing violence against New Jersey Transit employees, The Board of Directors of NJ Transit, voted this week to approve a proposal, that if enacted, would effectively ban anyone from an NJ Transit train or bus that has been convicted of assaulting a New Jersey Transit employee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy