As we sit, here in mid-December 2022, we haven't had too much snow to complain about out here on the Western Slope. Not yet, anyway. If you've lived in Colorado for more than a minute, you already know how fickle our weather can be, so it's entirely likely we've still monstrous amounts of snow ahead of us. We could also get nothing, so check back with me in April if you're still curious what the snow did this winter.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO