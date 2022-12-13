(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO