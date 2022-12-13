Read full article on original website
b93radio.com
Dairy groups enhance policy efforts with agricultural public affairs expert
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association (DBA) and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired a decorated leader in the agricultural policy space to serve as director of public affairs, a new role for the advocacy organizations. Karen Gefvert will direct and oversee external communications for DBA and...
b93radio.com
State Audit Raises Questions About Coronavirus Spending
(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.
