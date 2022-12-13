ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Baby if you want a takeaway’: Curry house goes viral for cover of East 17 Christmas song

A Bristol curry house is going viral for their takeaway-inspired cover of East 17’s ‘Stay Another Day’ in honour of the festive season.Urban Tandoor have racked up over 100,000 views on the clip, and people travel from the likes of Australia and Germany just to make their own videos with the staff. “Baby if you want a takeaway, or maybe sit down and stay, won’t you bring another tray”, they sing in the video.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Washingtonian.com

This Foggy Bottom Apartment Is Filled With Statement Art and Colorful Rugs

Beth Aklilu moved into her one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 567-square-foot apartment in Foggy Bottom in July 2021. The 24-year-old project manager was previously living in a studio in the building next door, and when her lease was up, she started hunting for a bigger place. When she saw this one online, she immediately jumped on it—she toured it and snagged it the same evening she spotted the listing.
Washingtonian.com

A Massive Karaoke Bar and Japanese Barbecue Spot Opens at the Wharf

Restaurateur Chris Zhu and her siblings grew up singing karaoke–they regularly broke out the family machine to entertain themselves. Now, the Han Palace owner and her brother Nick Zhu are opening a Japanese barbecue spot and karaoke venue at the Wharf: Live-K, a massive 6,686 square-foot complex with 15 rooms available for rent, and a large central bar with a stage for events and live singalongs. It opens today.
