Opinion: Maybe San Diego's thinking needs to go off the rails

A train travels along the collapsing bluffs in Del Mar. (John Gibbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ Should San Diego region continue with $160B rail expansion plan? ” (Dec. 2): I recently read the article, which asked several “experts” if spending $160 billion on rail upgrades as proposed by the San Diego Association of Governments was a good idea or not. I live in Encinitas and am an avid cyclist and urban planner by profession.

Instead of spending $160 billion to upgrade an underutilized rail system, let’s use taxpayers money to really change San Diego into a world-class city and improve the environment. If we provided free E-bikes to thousands of commuters and spent $1 billion on building well-designed pedestrian and bike trails throughout the county, the results would be incredible. We could accomplish more and truly impact the traffic and environment.

Randi Coopersmith

Encinitas

Face reality and move the rail lines inland

Re “ Rail woes could be dire for military bases ” (Dec. 5): How much longer will we waste money trying to fix the unfixable? The rail lines in Del Mar and in San Clemente must be moved. Yes, it will cost billions. But it cost billions to build the national highway system. Was it worth it? Of course.

We spent billions widening Interstate 5. So let’s keep the contractors employed and move the rail corridor there. It’s good for jobs, good for national security (as noted by the story) and important for safety.

Elevate the tracks above the freeway. Raise funds to pay for it with private/public partnerships stewarding the regained coastal lands. Build a linear park with commercial establishments dotted along the way.

Can you imagine the jewel we can create? Let’s get building.

Judy Berlfein

Encinitas

How about we fix roads Mira Mesa has now?

Re “ Fewer strip malls, more ‘urban villages’: San Diego OKs bold plan to revamp Mira Mesa’s future ” (Dec. 6): Really, walking bridges? New streets? Aerial skyways that can look into residents’ backyards? If you want change, think about the BART transit in San Francisco. It’s underground.

I prefer leaving Mira Mesa roads alone. Just fix and maintain the roads that cost us aggravation and vehicle repair costs.

Last, I don’t think people will, willingly, stop using their cars. They are too convenient.

Billie English

Mira Mesa

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .