ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show

When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Live as you love

Luxury is neither make-up, restaurants, or high heels. Authentic luxury is to live as you like in comfortable boots and the color of lipstick you like or no makeup at all. Eat what you want, hang out with whoever you like, and be together out of love, not a sense of duty.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mary Duncan

Bride asks her bridesmaid to wear in heels before wedding to avoid foot pain on her special day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been close to my friend Chad since we were kids, and I think it’s since we’ve known each other for so long and have seen each other go through so many life changes, both physical, emotional, and personal, that we never got close to dating. I was never attracted to Chad, nor him to me as far as I know, and he always felt more like a brother to me than a friend.
psychologytoday.com

Every Marriage Is a Bait and Switch

We think we know why we’re marrying the person we choose, but we actually don’t have a clue who they are. Our partner emerges to us, and we to them, over time. No one stays the same, nor should they. The way we change with each other is...
Tara Blair Ball

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: An Agent of Love

Lena had hit her thumb with the hammer that had been meant to hit the nail in the ceiling of the shop window. Having run out of thumbtacks, she had had to switch to nails in order to hang all these beautiful bunches of mistletoe. Some were bigger, some were smaller, and some had red bows around their base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy